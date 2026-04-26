Children pushed to suicide by online grooming network targeting kids through games and chat apps

A grieving British Columbia father is going after an online extremist group after his teenage daughter was allegedly groomed into taking her own life by a disturbing online network that targets children through popular gaming and messaging platforms.

The group, known as 764 or “the Com,” has been described as an international extremist network that preys on children as young as nine through apps such as Roblox, Discord and Telegram. Members are accused of manipulating young users into self-harm, harming pets, committing violent acts and ultimately attempting suicide, often while being watched online.

The father said his daughter Penelope loved amusement parks, zombie movies and creating digital art through games like Minecraft and Roblox. But over time, her behaviour changed dramatically. Her grades collapsed, she stopped attending school and began self-harming.

He later discovered she had allegedly been groomed by individuals connected to the group.

He said members sent him videos of his daughter trying to harm the family cat and that multiple suicide attempts may have been livestreamed. Penelope died in February 2025, three days before her 16th birthday.

Authorities in Canada have reportedly classified 764 as a terrorist organization, with investigations and charges emerging in multiple jurisdictions.

Public awareness remains dangerously low, and this is another reminder that parents should closely monitor children’s online activity. Once vulnerable youth are drawn into these networks, reversing the psychological damage can be extremely difficult.