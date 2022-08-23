China censors 'Minions: The Rise of Gru' with new ending

Universal Pictures /YouTube

China, notorious for its censorship of entertainment media, has changed the ending to the hit CGI film “Minions: The Rise of Gru.”

The animated children’s movie had its finale altered by Chinese censors who showed the anti-hero star of the film, Wild Knuckles, arrested by the police and sentenced to 20 years in prison.

In the original version of the film, Wild Knuckles pretends to fake his own death and gets away Scot-free. Sorry, spoilers.

As detailed by screenshots and commentary on Chinese social media website Weibo, the main character gets his just desserts, and his co-conspirator, Gru, raises a family of three girls as his greatest accomplishment.

“It’s only us who need special guidance and care, for fear that a cartoon will ‘corrupt’ us,” wrote the original poster, DuSir, on Weibo, the Guardian reported.

Similar changes have been made to other Western movies, including Fight Club, which had its original dystopian ending changed to have the movie’s protagonist caught by police.

The new cut was not well received by Chinese audiences, which slammed media authorities for their egregious censorship.

Even the original author whose book the David Fincher movie was based on, Chuck Palahniuk had words for the censorship.

In a post on his Substack newsletter, the author mocked the happy ending and called the changes “SUPER wonderful,” mocking the change.

China has typically imposed its censorship demands on Western films and video games, usually by cutting out romantic scenes and depictions of skeletons and other supernatural beings. In more recent years, the authoritarian regime has come to alter movies' entire plots.