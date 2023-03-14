China crisis continues: Liberal MP Han Dong is not the only alleged puppet of Communist China as Ontario PC MPP Vincent Ke is the recipient of similar allegations

According to recent CSIS leaks to journalists, Don Valley North Liberal MP Han Dong is one of 11 beneficiaries of Chinese interference in the last two federal elections.

And late last week, another bombshell dropped: namely, Global News reported that an election interference network directed by China’s Toronto consulate allegedly involved Vincent Ke, a Progressive Conservative member in Premier Doug Ford’s government since 2018.

Allegedly, Ke — who also represents the riding of Don Valley North — served as a financial intermediary in Chinese Communist Party (CCP) interference schemes described in two separate Privy Council Office intelligence reports reviewed by Global News.

The report further alleges that “Ke received around $50,000, part of a larger disbursement from the Chinese Consulate in Toronto in the $250,000 range that was channeled through a series of intermediaries.”

Of note, Ke’s lawyer, Gavin Tighe, says the allegations reported in the Global News report are “patently and maliciously false.”

In the meantime, Ke has left the Progressive Conservative caucus to sit as an independent. In a statement to media outlets, Premier Ford’s office confirmed that Ke offered to depart caucus “out of an abundance of caution….

"While the allegations against Mr. Ke are not proven, they are serious and deserve his full and undivided attention as he works to clear his name," the statement read.

Premier Ford agreed and accepted his resignation “effective immediately.” Thankfully, unlike Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Premier Ford did not accuse anyone of racism or anti-Asian hatred merely for questioning an elected official who happens to be of Chinese heritage.

But the question arises: if Ke is now out of the provincial caucus, why is this not the case with Dong? We recently visited the constituency offices of both Dong and Ke.

A junior staffer was at Dong’s office, and he recited the Sgt. Shultz routine ("I know nothing; I saw nothing").

Just down the road at Ke’s office, the door was locked and the curtains drawn. But eventually, a staffer emerged and angrily blasted the media for spreading misinformation.

Stay tuned as we investigate other MPs (and perhaps even other MPPs) who might’ve been the beneficiaries of Beijing interference.