China likely eager to meddle in Liberal leadership race: Ezra and Sheila react to Trudeau's resignation

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is resigning from his position — with a catch, of course. Prior to his resignation, Trudeau moved to prorogue Parliament until March 24 and will stay on in the meantime. This, he says, will give the Liberals time to choose his successor.

When MPs return to the House of Commons, NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh has pledged his party will no longer support the Liberals. Alongside the Conservatives, who have repeatedly attempted to topple the Trudeau Liberals to no avail, it seems certain an election will be held after a non-confidence vote.

Trudeau's announcement came just ahead of Monday's Rebel Roundup livestream, which saw Ezra Levant and Sheila Gunn Reid give their reactions to the developments.

As the contenders to replace Trudeau start putting together campaigns, Ezra said the busiest place in the country with regards to the Liberals' leadership race is “the embassy of the People's Republic of China.”

“They are probably taking bids, taking offers,” he said, recalling Industry Minister François-Philippe Champagne's previous debts to a Chinese state bank during his tenure as foreign affairs minister.

Ezra continued:

There's probably a hundred companies in Canada that lend mortgages — the big banks, the credit unions. It's such a standard loan ... how do you even think to yourself, 'I'm going to go to a government of China bank that does not normally give home loans, and I'm going to get a mortgage from them and I'm going to be the foreign minister of Canada at the same time as I owe the Chinese government a million dollars.' That's François-Philippe Champagne. So, normally I would say he's a joke, a quack, he's going to come in last place. But he is, as far as I know, the leading contender for the People's Liberation Army, People's Republic of China, Communist Party of China candidate. So don't be surprised if on election day, François-Philippe Champagne gets his payoff.

Pointing to revelations from the Foreign Interference Commission, which showed China interfered in Canada's elections on a much smaller scale already, “why wouldn't they meddle at a higher level?” wondered Sheila.

“We saw them trucking in foreign students from out of a riding to vote for Han Dong, who's just a backbench [member of Parliament].”

Given the party's governing rules, Sheila noted the next Liberal leader doesn't even have to be a sitting MP.

“It's the choice of the Liberals, and that's why what Justin Trudeau has done is so dangerous. After nine years — nine years — of arresting his critics, censoring his critics and subjecting Canadians to all of (his) petty tyranny, he still won't let Canadians have their say, and he's doing this in such a compromised way.”

