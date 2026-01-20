Chinese official calls out U.S. for using 'China threat' as pretext to pursue 'selfish' gains

On Monday's live stream, David Menzies and Sheila Gunn Reid reacted to a spokesperson from China's Ministry of Foreign Affairs urging the U.S. to stop using the "so-called China threat" as a pretext for pursuing selfish gains.

During a press conference in Beijing on January 19, Guo Jiakun called on the U.S. to follow "international law based on the purposes and principals of the UN Charter," as tensions increase following President Trump's comments about annexing Greenland.

David pointed out the hypocrisy of China lecturing other countries about international law, UN principles, or democracy. "Isn't this rich, China going to bat for democracy, and wrapping itself in the UN Charter," he said.

"By the way, you just lost the building as far as I'm concerned when you bring up the UN charter," he continued.

Sheila also commented on the hypocritical nature of the Chinese Communist Party invoking human rights while urging the U.S. to stop being selfish.

"I get why China's like this, but they could have made a different argument not based on democracy since you drive tanks over democracy protesters," she said. "Are we just pretending like Tiananmen Square didn't happen? Are we pretending that the Hong Kong protests didn't happen?"

Chinese vice-premier He Lifeng called for a "more just and equitable" economic order during his speech at this year's World Economic Forum summit in Davos, Switzerland.