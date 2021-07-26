Chinese officials blame U.S. for diplomacy “stalemate,” say America treats China as “imagined enemy”

AP Photo/Ng Han Guan, File

Chinese officials are now blaming the United States for the “stalemate” in diplomacy, calling the Biden administration’s policy toward China “deeply misguided” during newly held diplomatic meetings in China.

Speaking at a meeting with U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Wendy R. Sherman on Monday, Chinese Vice Foreign Minister Xie Feng said that the strained relationship between the two countries was “in a stalemate and faces serious difficulties,” according to a readout provided by the Chinese foreign ministry. Xie said that the reason America and China are at an impasse is because the U.S. treats China as an “imagined enemy.”

“The hope may be that by demonizing China, the U.S. could somehow shift domestic public discontent over political, economic and social issues and blame China for its own structural problems,” Xie said. “The Chinese people look at things with eyes wide open… They see the competitive, collaborative and adversarial rhetoric as a thinly veiled attempt to contain and suppress China.”

The Associated Press reports that following the talks, the U.S. State Department said in a statement that it does not want to have “conflict” with China, and that the Biden administration entered the talks to keep official lines of communication open, and to keep competition between the two nations from spiraling out of control.

“The deputy secretary underscored that the United States welcomes the stiff competition between our countries — and that we intend to continue to strengthen our own competitive hand — but that we do not seek conflict with the [People’s Republic of China],” the State Department said in a statement.

The talks between the U.S. and China follow a tense meeting between the two nations earlier this year in Alaska, when Chinese Communist Party officials met with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken. Blinken brought up a number of issues concerning China’s inhumane treatment of Uyghurs and other minority groups in Xinjiang province, and condemned China’s positions on Taiwan and Hong Kong, which he described as threatening “the rules-based order that maintains global stability.”

Under China’s “One China” policy, Taiwan is considered to be a breakaway province that will eventually be reunited under China. The country often threatens and imposes restrictions on countries that choose to recognize Taiwan’s sovereignty as an independent nation.

Blinken’s remarks prompted Chinese Communist Party foreign affairs chief Yang Jiechi to condemn the U.S. position, arguing that it should “stop advancing its own democracy in the rest of the world,” and that “many people within the United States actually have little confidence in the democracy of the United States.”