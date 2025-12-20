Chris Barber's 'Big Red' targeted for being a symbol of resistance to tyranny — Rebel Roundtable

2022 Freedom Convoy organizer Chris Barber was back in court Friday, fighting a forfeiture application submitted by Crown prosecutors regarding his iconic “Big Red” truck.

On Friday’s Rebel Roundtable livestream, Sheila Gunn Reid and Drea Humphrey were joined by Freedom Convoy organizer Tamara Lich to discuss the ongoing court battle, which was resolved in Barber’s favour later that afternoon.

“What I noticed this morning is that [the judge] seemed to take great pains to try to paint Chris Barber… in a really bad light,” said Tamara. “She’s very much trying to tie Big Red to what they call ‘offence-related property.’”

“It’s absolutely insane, because this is the means by which Chris supports his family, contributes to the community, contributes to the economy,” said Sheila. “The problem is that this is an iconic symbol of resistance to government tyranny.”

“This is on one level showing us just how effective the movement was — and to an extent still is,” said Drea. “It’s to teach a lesson: ‘You better not cross the Canadian government in the future.’”

Thankfully, the judge later denied the Crown’s application to forfeit the truck, ruling that seizing the vehicle would be disproportionate.