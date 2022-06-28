Christian and pro-life organizations under attack from pro-abortion activists in the U.S.

AP Photo/Gemunu Amarasinghe

Christianity is under attack in the United States following the repeal of the landmark Roe v. Wade legislation, which protected the right to an abortion on a federal level, several Churches and pro-life pregnancy centres have been attacked.

As reported by Rebel News last Friday, the U.S Department of Homeland Security warned the Catholic Church about “Night of Rage” violence over the repeal of Roe.

The Susan B. Anthony List and CatholicVote compiled data finding that dozens of religious centres have been vandalized, firebombed, or otherwise attacked since early May when a draft of the Supreme Court opinion overturning Roe v. Wade leaked to Politico.

Since the Supreme Court ruled on Friday to overturn the legislation, Christian organizations have maintained vigilance over the possibility of new attacks as pro-choice activists campaign to stage protests across the country.

On Friday night, the Arizona state capitol in Phoenix became the site of a demonstration that got violently out of hand. Several people were arrested amid the fracas after protesters pushed down the protective barrier surrounding the building while lawmakers were still in session.

In Longmont, Colorado, police were alerted to a fire at the Life Choices Pregnancy Center in the early hours of Saturday, the Colorado Sun reported. The attack was one of at least nine attacks on pro-life centres, or Christian institutions, according to the Daily Wire.

In addition to the attack on Longmont, police responded to reports of violence against Christian and pro-life organizations in Paso Robles, CA; Philadelphia, PA; Eugene, OR; Portland, OR; Houston, TX; Lynchburg, VA; Reston, VA; and Raleigh WV.

Speaking to Fox News on Monday, the head of a Portland pregnancy support centre said that the organization was mistakenly targeted and damaged by pro-abortion protesters. Maura White, the executive director of Mother and Child Education Center insists that the organization is not “anti-abortion.”

“My organization, we are non-profit, and we help moms, families, kids in need, babies from zero to five years old. We're just there to help people. And so they mistakenly thought that we were out here doing anti-abortion and everything, the violence was horrible,” said White.

“We help anyone who walks in our doors and the people are coming to us,” she added. “They’ve already made a choice to have children. They’ve already made that choice. So they don’t understand what we do. And it’s left over from 50 years ago. We are here to support women, support babies, support families. We believe in their rights.”

As detailed by Portland-based journalist Andy Ngo, Antifa militants vandalized and “smashed up” the centre, which “provides free services to expecting and single parents facing housing [and] refugee issues, domestic violence [and] poverty.”

In addition to attacking the centre, the militants destroyed a Tesla vehicle. “They view Elon Musk as an enemy because their riot promotion, violent extremist propaganda [and] cash fund raising takes place on Twitter,” explained Ngo.