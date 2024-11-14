Christian family strives for son's return after far-left intervention

Did you know that the Youth Protection Directorate (DPJ) has the authority to intervene in your family, even if you believe you’re acting in your child’s best interest? Recent scandals within the agency, including allegations of misconduct by DPJ staff and a history of mistakes such as premature child removals and prolonged, traumatic family separations, have raised concerns.

One mother of a 14-year-old boy wishes to remain anonymous to protect her son’s case. As practicing Catholics and homeschoolers, she enrolled her child in a Catholic school after the pandemic, hoping it would be a positive environment. However, things took a drastic turn.

The mother introduced her son to a group of homeschooling families for socialization: “We found a homeschool co-op group. So we went to the co-op group. We got close to many families. My son enjoyed himself there for a time. About a year afterwards, he starts acting stranger and stranger. But then he started being very recluse and always being on his screens, even though we were seeing people in person two, three times a week,” says the mother.

Soon after, her son’s behaviour shifted further, and he became aggressive. “He ended up getting more and more aggressive, he was angry, he would throw fits, so as a parent when he wouldn't do his homework, or he would refuse to do his work, I would cut time off from his screens. That's really the only thing he wanted to do at that point,” she explains, noting the drastic changes in his behaviour.

Her son then ran away multiple times and began identifying as bisexual, then homosexual, and displaying cross-dressing behaviours the family says came out of nowhere. “Every single person in his group of friends was either transgender, gay, bi, lesbian, pan. When he found these people and he also found himself accepted and he didn't even need to try. They were pulling him in. He completely molded himself to their personalities,” explained the mother.

She continued, “He's gone from bisexual to completely gay. We go to pick him up and this group home has given him feminine clothing. He's wearing a choker. He's wearing an off-the-shoulder pink shirt. He's wearing his hair in a very feminine fashion,” claimed the mother.

The DPJ’s 12-page report details the son’s temporary custody with a family that the mother says has questionable values. The parents have laid out conditions for his return home, but under Trudeau’s new Criminal Code amendments through Bill C-4, if a parent does not promote and conform to their child's new gender identity, they face criminal charges and even jail, leaving these parents in a vulnerable situation.

The child has refused to meet his parents' conditions, saying they’re too strict and unaccepting of his identity. The maternal grandmother agrees with the parents that the son is “searching for himself” and being influenced by his new friends and notes concerns about a screen addiction.

The DPJ’s report concludes that the child’s safety is at risk due to “psychological mistreatment” and excessive control by the parents, citing the higher vulnerability of LGBT youth, who are more prone to bullying and discrimination.