Christian patriot receives chilling death threats after unjust removal from Vancouver Police vice-chair role

Comfort Sakoma, the former Vice-Chair of the Vancouver Police Board, who resigned under political pressure after sharing pro-Canadian statements on social media now faces a concerning escalation in the fallout from her public exile.

This is a really super interview by Drea w Comfort Sakoma. It really shows that @RebelNewsOnline fills a unique niche in the media world. I don't think any of the news outlets that have critiqued @avunzesakoma have the capacity for an interview like this.

Well done by both women. https://t.co/U0rzlox6vT — Karin Litzcke (@KarinLitzcke) November 29, 2024

Sakoma’s troubles first began after former MLA and CKNW radio host Jas Johal shared a series of Sakoma’s Instagram stories, which raised concerns about parental rights, the erosion of Christian and traditional values in society, and the impact mass immigration is having on Canada’s “changing identity.”

BC NDP MLA Garry Begg condemned Sakoma’s centrist views as “hateful,” and BC Conservative MLA Eleanor Sturko claimed they were “offensive” against the transgender community and served to erode public trust in law enforcement, despite Sakoma’s statements doing nothing of the sort.

According to Sakoma, since the public exile from the board, she’s received much love and support but also disturbing threats of violence and even bizarre claims made since Tuesday that someone had been hired to assassinate her.

“My first thought was: my son is at daycare. Is he safe? I didn’t want to call the daycare and give them any cause for alarm because I didn’t want that to affect his continued enrolment,” Sakoma shared with Rebel News. “But I immediately just thought, especially because the person said, ‘I’ve been watching you,’ is my child safe?”