Lincoln Jay and I drove about 45 minutes out of Jos, in Nigeria's Plateau State, to Miango, a Christian farming community that has been attacked by Fulani terrorists again and again.

The raids usually come at night. Gunmen surround a village, torch the homes and churches, and kill families as they sleep. A community leader told us the attacks started in 2007 and have never stopped. In the two weeks before we arrived, they had lost about seven more people.

On the drive in, we passed a military shooting range and an army barracks. They're close enough that help should be minutes away. It rarely comes. When I asked what the government was doing, I was told they haven't seen anything serious from it.

We met two women who survived those night raids. Both lost an arm.

The first was asleep around 3 a.m. when the attackers came in. They shot her husband dead. They killed her 10-month-old baby while she was nursing him. She raised her hand to protect him, and a machete took it off. She fainted, and they left her for dead. Two of her children were killed. One survived.

The second woman hid her children in a room, then went outside to check whether the attackers had gone. They hadn't. They shot her through the hand and the cheek, and she lay still as if she were dead. They never found the room where her children were hiding.

She wants the world to know Christians are being persecuted in Nigeria, and she wants outside help to stop it. Families in Miango are afraid to sleep at home. They spend the night in the bush and come back in the morning.

Equipping the Persecuted, the ministry we travelled with, documented 4,216 Christians killed in Nigeria between January 1 and September 8 of this year. That's one every 86 minutes. By its count, Fulani militants killed more Christians than Boko Haram and ISWAP (a regional pillar of ISIS) combined.

Officially, Nigeria has about 3.7 million people displaced inside its own borders. Equipping the Persecuted estimates that more than 5 million Christians alone have been driven from their homes, and more than 600 Christian communities have been destroyed or emptied. Many survivors end up in unofficial camps the government doesn't count. If nobody counts you, nobody sends help.

We visited what's left of an orphanage for children who had already fled Boko Haram in the northeast. Fulani terrorists burned it down and stole the doors and windows. The children got out only because someone warned the staff before the attack. The woman who ran it is a former Muslim who became a Christian, and her life has been threatened several times. She still runs the ministry from somewhere in town. We're not saying where.

At another orphanage nearby, Fulani herders were grazing their cattle outside the gate as we pulled up, beside the wall of a military barracks. About 12 boys share each room. Many of these children survived alone in the bush for weeks before anyone found them.

At a mission school in the area, staff told us about 98 percent of the students fled the insurgency in the northeast. Some have no parents with them. One student told us bandits kidnapped an older brother, so their mother sent them here to be safe.

The United Nations usually calls this a clash between farmers and herders. One woman we met said the attackers break down your door at night and kill everyone in the house, even a baby still in the womb. "So how is that a clash?"

Another widow told us her husband was killed while standing night watch for the village. She has four children and can't go to her farm anymore, because anyone working the fields alone gets ambushed.

A man showed us video he shot as attackers opened fire on mourners at a mass burial for seven people. He said his village was under attack for 18 hours and no security forces came. He's done being afraid, he told us, and people need to know what's happening.

That's why we went.

Stand With Them

Your donations to The Nazarene Fund's Nigeria appeal go to the persecuted Christians we met through Equipping the Persecuted, the ministry founded by American missionary Judd Saul, who has served Nigeria's Christians for more than 14 years. They pay for food and medical supplies, for schooling and care for widows and orphans, and for early-warning sirens that give a village a few minutes' notice before the attackers arrive. Donations qualify for a tax receipt through The Democracy Fund.

Getting a reporter and a videographer in and out of Plateau State safely took kidnap-and-ransom insurance, medical evacuation coverage and security on the ground. If you'd also like to help pay for our reporting, you can do that separately.