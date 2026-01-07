Ezra Levant: Chrystia Freeland's role as Ukraine's economic advisor is 'serious scandal'

On last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, Ezra examined Liberal member of Parliament Chrystia Freeland's decision to take on the role of economic advisor to Ukrainian President Zelensky despite the multitude of potential conflicts of interest.

Despite Freeland announcing that she will be resigning from Parliament in "the coming weeks", the former finance minister has faced fierce backlash from Conservatives who question her decision to join a foreign government as an advisor while still representing Canadian constituents.

Ezra points out that Freeland appears to have always had multiple allegiances during her career, referencing her previous role on the board of the World Economic Forum and her work preparing an autobiography on George Soros.

Speaking further about Freeland's controversial move, Ezra notes that Ukraine has consistently ranked among the highest countries in Europe for corruption. Several individuals close to Zelensky — including his former chief of staff Andriy Yermak — have been embroiled in corruption scandals as recently as the last few months.

Despite the seemingly poor optics, Freeland chose to move forward with her decision to advise Zelensky. The former finance minister's track record includes presiding over massive increases to Canada's debt and soaring inflation.

