Chrystia Freeland testifies at the Emergencies Act inquiry: 'She really doesn't care about civil liberties'

On last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, Rebel News' Alexa Lavoie joined Ezra to discuss Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland's testimony at the Emergencies Act inquiry.

As stated by Ezra, "I think Chrystia Freeland is an ideologue. I think she really doesn't care about civil liberties. She's more used to the global billionaire set."

"In fact, she wrote a book about billionaires. Before she became a member of Parliament, she was actually the official biographer of George Soros, which is I think a fact most Canadians don't know but would find interesting," Ezra added.

He went on to say, "And to this day bizarrely, I don't even know how it's legal, she's on the board of directors of the World Economic Forum. She doesn't care about things like civil liberties or Canadian sovereignty. She loves the idea of bringing in martial law, and this whole idea of having to answer to the public is something that she doesnt really like one bit."

