Church in Nova Scotia pushes anti-Israel propaganda on eve of Hamas terror anniversary

In an ill-timed move, St. James United Church in Antigonish, Nova Scotia, is hosting an anti-Israel event just one day before the anniversary of the brutal Hamas terror attacks that claimed the lives of 1,200 innocent civilians, including Canadians.

These attacks, recognized by international bodies, were marked by horrific violence, including the use of rape as a weapon of terror.

The church, in partnership with the local Anglican Parish of Three Harbours, is promoting what they call a “Palestine Land Exercise,” a presentation of Palestinian propaganda on October 6.

An Instagram page for the “Antigonish4Gaza” group shared a poster for the event, describing it as:

an educational play in which the audience takes on the role of Palestinians to experience historical events and personal stories dating back to the late 19th century. After the play, participants will have a chance to respond to what they have learned in a group discussion.

The post also said donations for the event would be used to help the family members of the group flee from Gaza to Nova Scotia.

At the centre of this event are the infamous and debunked “four maps,” a grossly misleading portrayal of Israel's history aimed at demonizing the Jewish state.

Nova Scotia Friends of Israel, a group dedicated to fighting antisemitism, has slammed the event as an example of the dangerous rise in anti-Israel sentiment, which often fuels outright hatred of Jews.

Despite numerous complaints to the church and the United Church’s regional leadership, all concerns have been met with silence.

The Friends of Israel group is calling for St. James to cancel the event immediately and ensure Jewish and Israeli voices are represented in future discussions.