Church of God paying $274,000 in fines, but Pastor Hildebrandt vows to keep fighting

Pastor Henry Hildebrandt from the Church of God in Aylmer, Ontario has been an unwavering voice of discernment throughout the COVID pandemic. Early on, he began to question the governmental response to this virus that forbade his congregation from gathering and worshipping — something he felt they needed more than ever before in unprecedented times.

Despite threats from law enforcement, health bureaucrats and local residents, Pastor Hildebrandt has refused to bow to the powers that be who are attempting to trample his God-given constitutional rights to freedom of assembly and freedom of religion. He has continued to preach, and alongside the support of his congregation, his church has continued to gather and worship.

This dissent has come with hefty repercussions. In May, state sanctioned locks were placed on the church, which forced them to continue their services outdoors. But now, the locks have been removed and the church returned to its rightful owners — the community.

I caught up with Pastor Hildebrandt at the World Wide Freedom Rally to get an update on his situation and discuss the egregious fines he had to pay just to regain access to his church. His message remains unwavering: the jig is up when we stand united.