CIHR records $6,672,490 grant to new scientific director while cutting project grants 23.5%

The Canadian Institutes of Health Research (CIHR), the federal medical research funder, recorded a $6,672,490 grant to Dr. Keith Fowke of the University of Manitoba running from July 1, 2026 to September 30, 2031, according to the newest quarter of the federal proactive disclosure of grants.

The grant is titled “Operating Grants (Scientific Directors)” and its stated objective is “to facilitate the SDs continued participation as an active researcher.” It is listed under the agency’s Investigator-Initiated Research program.

Fowke is the agency’s own newly appointed director. On May 27, 2026, CIHR President Dr. Paul Hébert announced Fowke’s appointment as Scientific Director of the CIHR Institute of Infection and Immunity for a four-year term beginning July 1, 2026, the day the grant starts.

CIHR says scientific directors are appointed by its Governing Council, may be renewed once, and stay active researchers during their terms. The grant runs five years and three months, 15 months past a single term.

It is a standing grant line for scientific directors, and amounts vary widely: the database shows $13,613,856 to Dr. Rae Yeung of the Hospital for Sick Children (October 2025 to March 2031) and $1,615,782 to Dr. Katherine Frohlich of the Université de Montréal (September 2023 to March 2029).

In a discussion paper dated September 23, 2026, CIHR wrote that “success rates are declining,” that if pressures continue they could fall “to below 10%,” and that “given the reality of a finite budget” it already applies “a 23.5% reduction” to “the budgets of all funded Project Grants.” The paper says the practice may be revisited and no decisions have been made.