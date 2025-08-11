Petition to Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow demands end to taxpayer funding of Pride

Not everyone is proud of Pride Toronto.

Case in point: Gregory Tomchyshyn, Campaigns Director, Canada, for Citizen Go.

Tomchyshyn recently dropped by Toronto City Hall to deliver a petition to Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow asking for an immediate end to taxpayer-funding of Pride Toronto.

The petition has garnered more than 9,800 signatures. And the rationale for the petition, according to Tomchyshyn, is to put an end to taxpayer funding of “an event that allows explicit public nudity on city streets, often in front of family and children.”

As well, Tomchyshyn says the petition is meant to “send a strong, united message that your community values public decency and family-friendly spaces.”

The nudity (and even sexual acts) that occur in public during the Toronto Pride Parade are indeed concerning for those who champion public decency.

For starters, what does nudity have to do with “pride”?

We’re sure there are many heterosexual people who are proud. But we don’t see straight folk getting naked to make this point (unless we’re talking about going to a private nudist resort.)

So, what gives?

As well, where-oh-where are the police when it comes to enforcing the law?

Alas, just like the hooligans that comprise the Hamasholes movement, the Toronto Pride Parade makes for yet another case of two-tier law enforcement. Yes, people can get naked and even engage in sex acts on a public street during the Pride Parade and the police will actually applaud this perversity as “diversity.”

We will follow up with Tomchyshyn in the days ahead to see if he gets a response from Mayor Chow. In the meantime, we are not confident his petition will go anywhere.

For starters, the mayor announced earlier this year that the city would provide $350,000 towards the Pride Toronto festival (which ran from June 26 to 30.)

As well, she announced that the City of Toronto will be increasing funding for Pride Toronto by 62% by 2027.

Apparently, bad behaviour gets rewarded in Toronto.

Another ominous sign for Citizen Go: a rainbow-themed sticker is prominently displayed on the window of Chow’s office.

Clearly, Chow is all-in when it comes to the Rainbow Mafia.

Perhaps the only hope is regime change for Hogtown?

And for those who can’t wait for this to occur, kindly note that Election Day is Oct. 26, 2026.