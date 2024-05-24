Citizens will reject WHO’s global health policies and rally for freedom in Geneva next week

By Tamara Ugolini Expose The WHO The World Health Organization (WHO) is attempting a global coup by amending existing international law. Sign our petition to stop the WHO amendments. Expose The WHO

The World Health Organization’s decision-making body, the World Health Assembly, will meet next week, from May 27 to June 1 in Geneva, Switzerland, to discuss ratifying global health policies.

Unaccountable health masters are expected to vote on amendments to legally binding international health regulations that will strengthen future global pandemic response plans. And we know they’ll be necessary, because the director general of the World Health Organization Tedros Ghebreyesus told us we must prepare for Disease X, a placeholder for future global pandemics, as a matter of if, not when.

WHO Tedros describes Disease X as a blueprint at a panel discussion at WEF24



He says that COVID was the first Disease X and we “need a placeholder for diseases we don’t know,” including dedication to private sector drug research and developmenthttps://t.co/5Nn0zX7xO2 pic.twitter.com/XXM2Xfw2qH — Tamara Ugolini 🇨🇦 (@TamaraUgo) January 17, 2024

But people are fed up and don’t want to be oppressed by pandemic profiteers fueled by private interests, such as the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, the second largest donor to the WHO. They will take to the streets as the WHA’s annual meeting wraps up to make their voices heard.

It’s an initiative called the Geneva Project and Dr. Andrea Nazarenko from South Carolina has been named the spokeswoman. With experience in clinical community and quantitative psychology, Nazarenko stresses the importance of environmental health for individual well-being.

The risk to national sovereignty and cultural health heritage posed by global entities is why the Geneva Project will be taking to the streets to brainstorm and create systems that serve the actual health and well-being of the people, because, she says, the private interests groups have their self-interests at heart, not ours.

Dr. Nazarenko outlines how the events will kick off on May 30, a summit will take place on May 31st and a rally and march will follow on Saturday, June 1.

The 77th World Health Assembly meeting is soon and opposition to the WHO/UN power grab is growing!



In Geneva on the 1st June, doctors, lawyers and freedom activists from around the world are gathering to show the WHO we are not having it.

See https://t.co/NPOLCGsK12 for more… pic.twitter.com/kMWutiP7dB — Dr Tess Lawrie (@lawrie_dr) May 19, 2024

Many of the leaders in the global movement that Dr. Nazarenko describes are people who have a track record of making an impact in society. One such example is Canadian Dr. Jennifer Hibbert, who co-founded the World Council for Health and the Canadian COVID Care Alliance. There will also be scientists, politicians, and media attendees.