City Hall forced them out — now this beloved Calgary cafe is making a comeback

For nearly three decades, Angel’s Cafe was a beloved fixture in Calgary’s Edworthy Park, serving coffee, food, baked goods, and refreshments to generations of Calgarians enjoying the Bow River pathways.

That chapter came to an abrupt end in January when the City of Calgary ordered the family-run cafe to vacate the property to make way for work connected to the Bearspaw South feeder main replacement project. The project was fast-tracked after last year’s catastrophic feeder main rupture left hundreds of thousands of Calgarians under water restrictions for weeks.

The city’s decision sparked outrage among loyal customers after the owners said they had recently renewed their lease and were given little time to relocate. For many, the closure marked the loss of a longtime community gathering place that had served park visitors for nearly 30 years.

Rather than giving up, the owners packed up and started over.

Angel’s Cafe has reopened at Irvine’s near Crossfield, bringing back the same coffee, food, and welcoming atmosphere that made it a favourite among so many loyal customers.

In this report, Rebel News visits the cafe’s new home to hear from the owners about the challenges of being forced to relocate, the overwhelming support they’ve received from the community, and why they refused to let the city’s decision bring their family business to an end.