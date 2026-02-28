City-linked agency spent $269,766 on Oilers box seats as Edmontonians face 40% property tax hike

Let’s start with the number:

At least $269,766.40.

That’s how much was spent by Explore Edmonton on Oilers premium seating, playoff games, suites and watch parties over roughly two seasons, according to records released under a Rebel News Access to Information Request, along with the accompanying invoices.

Now let’s break that down.

Four premium seats in Section LOGE01 for the 2024–25 season: $77,414.40.

The 2025–26 Premium Seat License for those same four seats: $79,737.00.

That’s already $157,151.40 just to hold the seats across two seasons.

Now add playoff spending.

Round 4 Home Games 1 and 2 in 2025: $33,000 total.

Stanley Cup Final home games invoiced at $5,161.80 each (four separate games documented): $20,647.20.

Round 4 Home Game 3: $16,500.

Round 2 Home Game 1 package (May 6 statement): $8,386.00.

Round 1 Home Game 1 package (April 24 statement): $9,234.00.

Then there’s the suite.

Scotia Wealth Management Suite #03 on March 29, 2025 — 12 tickets, 2 parking passes: $16,200.00.

Sky Lounge rental for a June watch party: $7,455.00.

Sixteen additional guests for a Stanley Cup Final watch party: $1,192.80.

Add those documented figures together, and you arrive at $269,766.40 in hockey-related premium spending within the two-year timeframe disclosed.

And that’s just what’s itemized in the released records for the specified period.

Now here’s the context.

At the very same time this spending was happening, Edmonton homeowners were being told property taxes must rise again — and that if current budget trajectories continue, cumulative increases could exceed 40 per cent by 2036.

Forty per cent.

Residents are being told:

We have infrastructure pressures. We have service gaps. A crime and homelessness crisis, and open drug overdoses in the streets. When you are trapped in your convenient 15-minute city because the city can't clear the snow off the streets for weeks, remember this.

But premium box seats? Renewed.

Nearly $80,000 per season seat licenses? Renewed.

Playoff packages? Paid.

Stanley Cup Final games? Paid.

Suites and sky lounges? Paid.

To be clear, these records are tied to Explore Edmonton, a city-funded entity. This is not a private corporation spending private capital. These are public-facing dollars.

And here’s the optics problem. You cannot stand in front of taxpayers and say “everyone must tighten their belts” while maintaining a $79,737 premium seat license.

You cannot warn homeowners to brace for 40 per cent higher property taxes over the next decade while approving six-figure hockey entertainment spending across two seasons.

It’s not about hating hockey. Edmonton loves hockey. It’s about priorities.

If taxes must rise relentlessly, then discretionary luxury spending tied to public money deserves relentless scrutiny.

Because right now, the people in the stands are paying more — while the people in the boxes aren’t missing a single puck drop.