City of Hamilton's choice to block Christian Heritage Party billboard 'dictatorial,' says human rights lawyer

On yesterday’s episode of The Ezra Levant Show, human rights lawyer Lia Milousis discussed her fight on behalf of the Christian Heritage Party of Canada after the city of Hamilton, Ontario, denied them the right to display their advertisement, bearing the words “Woman: An Adult Female,” on a city billboard.

“The Christian Heritage Party, upon receiving the decision, brought a judicial review to the divisional court,” said Milousis. “The divisional court upheld the decision… It said that the decision was reasonable and that the city had weighed the various competing interests, it had considered the rights of transgender individuals versus freedom of expression for CHP.”

“Do we know that they weighed freedom of expression? Was that proved in the hearing?” asked Ezra.

“One of the comments that we’ve made in our submissions now to the Ontario Court of Appeal is just because the city referenced it doesn’t actually show that there was a depth of engagement,” responded Milousis. “The protection for political speech in particular in Canada is very, very robust.”

Milousis went on, saying: