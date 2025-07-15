City of Hamilton's choice to block Christian Heritage Party billboard 'dictatorial,' says human rights lawyer
'If the city of Hamilton can do this to the Christian Heritage Party, then it raises questions about which other political parties it can do this to,' said human rights lawyer Lia Milousis, yesterday on The Ezra Levant Show.
On yesterday’s episode of The Ezra Levant Show, human rights lawyer Lia Milousis discussed her fight on behalf of the Christian Heritage Party of Canada after the city of Hamilton, Ontario, denied them the right to display their advertisement, bearing the words “Woman: An Adult Female,” on a city billboard.
“The Christian Heritage Party, upon receiving the decision, brought a judicial review to the divisional court,” said Milousis. “The divisional court upheld the decision… It said that the decision was reasonable and that the city had weighed the various competing interests, it had considered the rights of transgender individuals versus freedom of expression for CHP.”
“Do we know that they weighed freedom of expression? Was that proved in the hearing?” asked Ezra.
“One of the comments that we’ve made in our submissions now to the Ontario Court of Appeal is just because the city referenced it doesn’t actually show that there was a depth of engagement,” responded Milousis. “The protection for political speech in particular in Canada is very, very robust.”
Milousis went on, saying:
If the city of Hamilton can do this to the Christian Heritage Party, then it raises questions about which other political parties it can do this to. And the important fact here is that they didn’t raise an issue with the image, and they didn’t raise an issue with any of the words… They actually went to CHP’s website and took issues with CHP’s views explicitly. And so the issue here is that they don’t want these ideas to be shared at all.
Bruce Atchison commented 2025-07-15 19:31:36 -0400What hypocrites! Free speech means free for all to speak. But the bus company are censorious thugs who figure they have the right to refuse Christians advertising space.