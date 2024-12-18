City of Toronto looking for water bottle supplier after banning the sale in city facilities
The city is seeking a supplier for bottled water after previously imposing a "ban" on plastic water bottles over environmental concerns.
Despite a long-standing policy to phase out the sale and distribution of plastic water bottles at city-owned facilities, a recent procurement notice shows the city is actively purchasing bottled water for its own use.
In 2008, Toronto introduced measures to eliminate plastic water bottles in an effort to "reduce waste and protect the environment."
By 2017, the policy was firmly in place, with city facilities expected to rely on alternatives like refillable water stations. However, a Request for Quotation (RFQ) issued by the city for bottled water demonstrates that the city is imposing green rules on the public while not following the same rules internally.
The RFQ, available on Toronto’s public bids portal, seeks suppliers for bottled water, with a closing date of January 17, 2025, at Noon Eastern.
Sheila Gunn Reid
Chief Reporter
Sheila Gunn Reid is the Alberta Bureau Chief for Rebel News and host of the weekly The Gunn Show with Sheila Gunn Reid. She's a mother of three, conservative activist, and the author of best-selling books including Stop Notley.