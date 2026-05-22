City of Toronto may move King Edward statue to fix 'colonial landscape' of Queen's Park

City of Toronto committees on the Queen’s Park North Revitalization Project have brought up quite a few unsettling prospects for the future of the park, including the possibility of moving the King Edward statue to the periphery of the park in order to address the park’s “colonial landscape.”

“It’s something we’ll continue to explore through our conversations with the Nations and urban Indigenous stakeholders,” stated a member of the 2SLGBTQ+ advisory committee.

On Thursday’s Rebel Roundup livestream, Sheila Gunn Reid and Tamara Ugolini reacted to the bizarre clip.

Tamara recalled how this same section of Queen’s Park is an infamous hotspot for nighttime sexual assaults.

“Let’s just make Queen’s Park safe again. How about that?” she said. “Let’s not rename anything. Let’s not move the statues…. Just make it safe.”

Sheila noted the irony that one of the committee members seemed to be a recent immigrant, but was advocating for erasing Canada’s history.



“We used to believe in a shared history, in a shared ideal, and you could come from anywhere in this world — and you were welcome to come from anywhere in this world – with respect for what Canada is and how it came to be,” she said. “And this person is just completely floating the idea of renaming Queen’s Park.”

“This is just nonsense,” added Tamara. “What a waste of money, when the streets are increasingly unsafe.”