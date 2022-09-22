City of Toronto retracts promotional video showing child stuck inside because they’re not vaccinated

City of Toronto

On Tuesday, the City of Toronto announced on Twitter they had removed a video from their account originally intended on incentivizing vaccination among children.

The City removed a tweet and video from earlier today. We always strive to ensure clear understanding, especially about vaccinations, and will work to ensure greater clarity in the future. — City of Toronto (@cityoftoronto) September 20, 2022

The video showed a young child indoors peering through a window at other children having fun playing outside.

The child asks, "Mom, can I go outside and play with my friends?" To which the child's mother replies, "No honey, there's still something going around."

Here is the disgusting deleted video as to not forget what they thought was acceptable as propaganda. https://t.co/9AqH7MTWjd pic.twitter.com/b3jxuOeQqP — Efrain Flores Monsanto 🇨🇦🚜🚛 (@realmonsanto) September 20, 2022

Critics of the video’s tactics claim that it’s part of a broader strategy that the government is implementing to marginalize unvaccinated people in order to coerce them into compliance with getting vaccinated.

As reported by CBC, City spokesperson Brad Ross commented on the blunder saying in part, "the video sent the wrong message. Children should be outside. They should play. They should go to school. The video implied if they're unvaccinated they need to remain at home, isolated. That is wrong and not the message that we wanted to convey."

As further detailed by CBC, the advertising campaign that produced the video cost about $20,000, however the video series has been put on hold for the time being after the backlash.