City of Toronto worker wonders: 'Why is everybody sitting back and letting this happen?'

We are now in December of 2021, and the dystopia and insanity of this COVID era continues to become more and more strange.

We are currently in the midst of people from all walks of life being let go from work for not disclosing their vaccination status. People who have worked without second thought throughout the entire pandemic, are now suddenly deemed unsafe because of a personal medical decision.

As expected, the City of Toronto introduced a COVID-19 vaccination policy that requires all staff be full vaccinated with a COVID-19 vaccine by October 30, 2021.

Employees who failed to comply with that policy were suspended for six weeks without pay. If still unvaccinated at the end of that period, City of Toronto employees will be terminated, for cause, effective January 2, 2022.

Curtis Wilson, who works for the city's Parks, Forestry and Recreation Division, is currently dealing with these exact circumstances for not disclosing his vaccination status to the city. Curtis has worked for the City of Toronto for the past five years, and has worked without question throughout the course of this pandemic. The work he is doing on a daily basis requires next to no human interaction, yet the city still requires him to be “fully” vaccinated.

