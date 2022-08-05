City of Windsor tells candidate he must be vaccinated to serve in council chambers

By Ezra Levant Fight Vaccine Passports A new civil liberties project — fighting against forced vaccines! Learn More

On last night’s episode of The Ezra Levant Show, guest host David Menzies was joined by Chris Soda. Soda is a Windsor, Ontario resident and a candidate to become city councillor for Windsor's Ward 2, and was told at City Hall that in order to work for the city, he must be double-vaccinated against COVID-19.

Soda pointed out that although he was told the vaccine was mandatory for all city of Windsor employees, the policy doesn’t extend to the police force. David agreed that this was illogical, given that even if COVID inoculations did prevent transmission, hands-on police officers would pose a greater risk of spreading disease to the public than a city councillor sitting in an office.

“The very idea that an individual in a democracy could be forced to sit on the sidelines because of not getting a vaccination, I think that’s huge. I’m not kidding, what’s the next step? Voters who don’t get vaxxed, they’re denied their franchise too?” David remarked.

Soda reached out to City Hall about this policy and scored what he called a “partial victory.”

The verdict from the City of Windsor would allow him to run for city councillor, and serve as one if he was to be elected; however, he would not be permitted to represent his ward in person in the council chambers, and would have to work for the city in a remote, online arrangement.

Soda said that a lot of municipal elections are coming up, and this may be an issue for many other Canadians who are unvaccinated that are planning on running for office.