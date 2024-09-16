City takes down 'Please do not eat the ducks' sign put up in Springfield park

E-transfer (Canada):

While in Springfield, Ohio, we made a return visit to Synder Park, the epicentre of allegations regarding Haitian migrants in the city coming to steal ducks and geese, presumably for food.

Now, we haven't found any evidence of the claims dogs and cats were being eaten or sacrificed in voodoo rituals. But we were in Snyder Park and happened to come across Jim Miller, a 50-year resident of Springfield.

He alerted us to some brand new, seemingly official looking signage here at Snyder Park that said, “Please do not eat the ducks.” While we were speaking to Jim, we managed to flag down a park worker to ask him about the seemingly new signage.

After the worker reached out to city authorities, we learned the sign was not official.

Another local passing by as we filmed our report and wondered what was going on. When told about the new unofficial sign and asked if it should stay up, this resident said “of course.”

“It's unfortunate that you have to tell people that and explain that to people,” the Springfield local said. “But I guess in our society today we have to tell everybody what they can and can't do instead of them figuring it out.”