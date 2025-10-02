Clementine Ford’s Facebook and Instagram WIPED after mocking Charlie Kirk's widow

Far-left activist vanishes from Meta platforms following cruel video belittling Erika Kirk.

Rebel News
  |   October 02, 2025   |   News   |   1 Comment

 

Ford's Meta accounts have vanished / TikTok

Australian far-left activist Clementine Ford has disappeared from Facebook and Instagram following a storm of backlash to a controversial video targeting Erika Kirk, the widow of conservative figure Charlie Kirk.

Speculation has exploded on social media as users debate whether Ford’s accounts were taken down by Meta or whether she deactivated them herself.

In the final video Ford posted before her accounts became inaccessible, the outspoken activist impersonated Erika Kirk, mocking her emotional act of forgiveness toward the man charged with her husband’s murder.

Erika Kirk’s tearful words of faith and mercy, delivered during a memorial event attended by tens of thousands and broadcast worldwide, struck a chord with many. But Ford appeared to dismiss the widow’s grief as performative, suggesting through her mockery that Erika was putting on an act for the cameras.

The video, which quickly spread across various platforms, sparked fierce condemnation. Supporters of the Kirk family accused Ford of cruelty and disrespect. The video remains public on her TikTok account.

Attempts to view Ford’s Facebook and Instagram profiles on Thursday were met with the standard Meta message: “This content isn’t available at the moment.”

On both platforms, searches for her name yielded no accessible results, fuelling speculation that her accounts were either suspended by Meta or voluntarily taken down amid the backlash.

Ford, long known for her outspoken criticism of conservatives and her incendiary takes on social issues, has not commented publicly on the apparent removal of her accounts.

  • Bruce Atchison
    commented 2025-10-02 19:18:15 -0400 Flag
    I love free speech! It shows who’s wise and who’s otherwise. I hope it was this hate-filled leftist who took down her pages. People need to read the depths of misanthropy these lunatics stoop to.