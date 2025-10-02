Clementine Ford’s Facebook and Instagram WIPED after mocking Charlie Kirk's widow

Australian far-left activist Clementine Ford has disappeared from Facebook and Instagram following a storm of backlash to a controversial video targeting Erika Kirk, the widow of conservative figure Charlie Kirk.

Speculation has exploded on social media as users debate whether Ford’s accounts were taken down by Meta or whether she deactivated them herself.

In the final video Ford posted before her accounts became inaccessible, the outspoken activist impersonated Erika Kirk, mocking her emotional act of forgiveness toward the man charged with her husband’s murder.

Australian Clementine Ford mocks Erika Kirk - a grieving widow - and calls Charlie Kirk's memorial a "Nazi rally".



Ford has nearly 240k followers. Her books are still on the reading list at several universities. She is the recipient of government grant money. pic.twitter.com/uCLxvL5K4q — Daniel (@VoteLewko) September 26, 2025

Erika Kirk’s tearful words of faith and mercy, delivered during a memorial event attended by tens of thousands and broadcast worldwide, struck a chord with many. But Ford appeared to dismiss the widow’s grief as performative, suggesting through her mockery that Erika was putting on an act for the cameras.

The video, which quickly spread across various platforms, sparked fierce condemnation. Supporters of the Kirk family accused Ford of cruelty and disrespect. The video remains public on her TikTok account.

Attempts to view Ford’s Facebook and Instagram profiles on Thursday were met with the standard Meta message: “This content isn’t available at the moment.”

Evil comes in many forms. In Australia, it comes as Clementine Ford - denouncing Charlie Kirk without ever having listened to a single word he’s spoken.



pic.twitter.com/xsFoMn9IOY — Mitch (@MitchPls4Real) September 13, 2025

On both platforms, searches for her name yielded no accessible results, fuelling speculation that her accounts were either suspended by Meta or voluntarily taken down amid the backlash.

Ford, long known for her outspoken criticism of conservatives and her incendiary takes on social issues, has not commented publicly on the apparent removal of her accounts.