Climate hypocrite Trudeau burns 18,000 litres of jet fuel on farewell tour of Europe

Justin Trudeau expensed 18,000 litres of fuel to attend diplomatic engagements across Europe—likely his last tour of the region on the taxpayer dime.

As first reported by the Western Standard, the prime minister jet-setted to the Aga Khan's funeral in Lisbon, an AI summit in Paris and NATO meetings in Brussels this month.

Trudeau flew approximately 14,000 km with exact costs not revealed, though using a Challenger 601 jet costs roughly $17,000 an hour.

Trudeau says governments can't let AI push "our citizens further towards cynicism, populism, hopelessness and hatred."



Trudeau says governments can't let AI push "our citizens further towards cynicism, populism, hopelessness and hatred." He adds that leaders can't let this tech "pollute social media with empty slop and cunning disinformation."

An earlier inquiry posed by Conservative MP Kyle Seeback asked the Department of National Defence (DND) for the flight volume and fuel expensed in recent years.

From the 2019/20 fiscal year to 2021/22, DND flight data detailed 6,087 flight legs by the prime minister and his Liberal cabinet, who burned through 76,498,859 litres of fuel at the time.

Trudeau’s flight leg volume appears to contradict messaging at the AI summit, where he lauded their efforts to combat “climate change” and pursue sensible power supply.

Remember when moronic Mark Holland said Canadians who take little road trips with their kids on summer vacation are planet killers?



His boss is on the beach on the other side of the country on vacation.



pic.twitter.com/s74CI1ooFN — Sheila Gunn Reid (@SheilaGunnReid) July 24, 2024

Last June 12, the prime minister flew 7,100 km to attend the G7 summit in Taranto, Italy. The Conservative Party claims he “ignores the suffering he is causing at home” while schmoozing with dignitaries abroad.

“While some travel is necessary for a prime minister,” said Deputy Conservative Leader Melissa Lantsman, “Justin Trudeau has already shown Canadians that he never misses an opportunity to go on lavish trips and rub shoulders with elites around the world at taxpayer expense.”

At the time, Trudeau and his cabinet advised Canadians not to travel for summer vacations.

Despite the Liberals' public health emergency and the so-called climate emergency, the PM's jet use exceeded pre-pandemic levels.



Despite the Liberals' public health emergency and the so-called climate emergency, the PM's jet use exceeded pre-pandemic levels.

From last June 1 through September 12, Trudeau flew 92,100 km on government carriers, according to data from publicly-accessible flight trackers. Among them includes a round trip flight from Ottawa to Tofino, B.C., for a summer vacation.

He logged 181,950 kilometres across 68 flights up to September of last year, mainly aboard a Bombardier Challenger 650 business jet. The prime minister only charters government jets for security reasons.

Trudeau has expensed hundreds of thousands of dollars for luxury vacations in Jamaica, the late-Agha Khan’s island, and the United States.

He violated ethics law during his 2016 visit to the Bahamas, as Agha Khan was a federal contractor at the time.