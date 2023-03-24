Close to 2500 asylum claimants were moved from Quebec to Niagara falls between June 30 and December 31, 2022

E-transfer (Canada):

[email protected] - password RebelNews if required Cheques made out to Rebel News:

Rebel News Network Ltd.

PO Box 61056 Eglinton/Dufferin RO

Toronto, ON M6E 5B2 Crypto

As of the end of the year, 1,179 asylum claimants have moved out of government-funded hotel rooms in the tourism destination.

WATCH: Rebel News sent @LincolnMJay and @TheVoiceAlexa on an undercover mission to document and expose the journey of illegal immigrants coming through Roxham Road.



Support our work and stay tuned for the full reports at https://t.co/guCDVC2pN2pic.twitter.com/gFmuE2Q7xg — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) March 23, 2023

The information comes from a immigration ministry response to an order paper question opposed by Conservative MP Tony Baldinelli.

Eighty-two percent of illegal migrants who cross at Roxham Road, where the majority of illegal crossings to Canada occur, are "accommodated" by taxpayers.

A Biden administration official said Thursday that the two countries would agree to expand the 2004 treaty governing how they handle illegal immigration along their shared border.https://t.co/wJPqR7Lomn — Rebel News Québec (@RebelNews_QC) March 24, 2023

According to the order paper response, immigration has left the city of Niagara Falls holding the bag:

IRCC has not transferred any funds to the municipality of Niagara Falls to deal with the influx of asylum claimants in the city. IRCC has not transferred any funds to the Region of Niagara to deal with the influx of asylum claimants in the region. IRCC has not transferred any funds to local not-for-profit, charitable, and non-governmental organizations.

The mayor of Niagara Falls says he is asking the federal government for a cap on the number of hotel rooms available for asylum seekers, as tourism season approaches: https://t.co/3RwUPzPOVq #Niagara — CBC Hamilton (@CBCHamilton) March 23, 2023

Thirty-eight of the illegal border crossers have been kept at hotels in Niagara Falls for four months.

The daily average hotel costs $71.00 and food costs $64.00 per asylum claimant. An amount totaling to $135.00 per day per migrant.

Fifteen Americans were among the asylum claimants and another 400 didn’t even bother to divulge their country of origin.