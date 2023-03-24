Close to 2500 asylum claimants were moved from Quebec to Niagara falls between June 30 and December 31, 2022
Eighty-two percent of illegal migrants who cross at Roxham Road, where the majority of illegal crossings to Canada occur, are 'accommodated' by taxpayers.
As of the end of the year, 1,179 asylum claimants have moved out of government-funded hotel rooms in the tourism destination.
WATCH: Rebel News sent @LincolnMJay and @TheVoiceAlexa on an undercover mission to document and expose the journey of illegal immigrants coming through Roxham Road.— Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) March 23, 2023
The information comes from a immigration ministry response to an order paper question opposed by Conservative MP Tony Baldinelli.
A Biden administration official said Thursday that the two countries would agree to expand the 2004 treaty governing how they handle illegal immigration along their shared border.https://t.co/wJPqR7Lomn— Rebel News Québec (@RebelNews_QC) March 24, 2023
According to the order paper response, immigration has left the city of Niagara Falls holding the bag:
IRCC has not transferred any funds to the municipality of Niagara Falls to deal with the influx of asylum claimants in the city.
IRCC has not transferred any funds to the Region of Niagara to deal with the influx of asylum claimants in the region. IRCC has not transferred any funds to local not-for-profit, charitable, and non-governmental organizations.
The mayor of Niagara Falls says he is asking the federal government for a cap on the number of hotel rooms available for asylum seekers, as tourism season approaches: https://t.co/3RwUPzPOVq #Niagara— CBC Hamilton (@CBCHamilton) March 23, 2023
Thirty-eight of the illegal border crossers have been kept at hotels in Niagara Falls for four months.
The daily average hotel costs $71.00 and food costs $64.00 per asylum claimant. An amount totaling to $135.00 per day per migrant.
DOCUMENTS: @CitImmCanada billed taxpayers $137/day room & board to have illegal immigrants stay for months in Niagara Falls hotels. https://t.co/rKE5SZOcLj #cdnpoli @Tony_Baldinelli @jimdiodati pic.twitter.com/LcfwVbF24n— Blacklock's Reporter (@mindingottawa) March 24, 2023
Fifteen Americans were among the asylum claimants and another 400 didn’t even bother to divulge their country of origin.
