Close to 2500 asylum claimants were moved from Quebec to Niagara falls between June 30 and December 31, 2022

Eighty-two percent of illegal migrants who cross at Roxham Road, where the majority of illegal crossings to Canada occur, are 'accommodated' by taxpayers.

Remove Ads

As of the end of the year, 1,179 asylum claimants have moved out of government-funded hotel rooms in the tourism destination.

The information comes from a immigration ministry response to an order paper question opposed by Conservative MP Tony Baldinelli.

Eighty-two percent of illegal migrants who cross at Roxham Road, where the majority of illegal crossings to Canada occur, are "accommodated" by taxpayers.

According to the order paper response, immigration has left the city of Niagara Falls holding the bag:

IRCC has not transferred any funds to the municipality of Niagara Falls to deal with the influx of asylum claimants in the city.

IRCC has not transferred any funds to the Region of Niagara to deal with the influx of asylum claimants in the region. IRCC has not transferred any funds to local not-for-profit, charitable, and non-governmental organizations.

Thirty-eight of the illegal border crossers have been kept at hotels in Niagara Falls for four months.

The daily average hotel costs $71.00 and food costs $64.00 per asylum claimant. An amount totaling to $135.00 per day per migrant.

Fifteen Americans were among the asylum claimants and another 400 didn’t even bother to divulge their country of origin.

Canada Quebec Roxham Road News Analysis Niagara Falls Roxham Rd Exposed
Remove Ads
Remove Ads

Don't Get Censored

Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.

Subscribe via RSS
Remove Ads

Don't Get Censored

Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.