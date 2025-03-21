CMHC hands out a staggering $30M in bonuses amid housing crisis: report

In 2024 alone, 91% of staff at the Canadian Mortage and Housing Corporation received bonuses while an increasing number of Canadians believe they will never own a home.

Sheila Gunn Reid
  |   March 21, 2025   |   News   |   Be the first to comment

 

Despite a worsening housing affordability crisis, the Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC) handed out $30.8 million in bonuses in 2024, according to documents obtained by the Canadian Taxpayers Federation (CTF) through access to information requests.

Since 2020, CMHC has approved $132 million in bonuses, even as home prices soar, and more Canadians give up on ever owning a home.

“Why are Canada’s housing bureaucrats showering themselves with bonuses when countless Canadians can’t afford homes?” asked Franco Terrazzano, federal director of the CTF. “Canadians need more homes, not more highly paid pencil pushers rubberstamping bonuses for each other.”

In 2024 alone, 91% of CMHC staff — 2,398 employees — received a bonus averaging $12,865. Twelve executives were paid nearly $1 million in bonuses, averaging $83,859 each.

That same year, CMHC issued 2,190 raises totalling $9.3 million. Not a single employee took a pay cut.

Meanwhile, the Royal Bank of Canada described 2024 as the “toughest time ever to afford a home.” A poll by Ipsos found 72% of non-homeowners have given up on ever buying property, and 80% believe homeownership is “only for the rich.”

The average home price is expected to reach $722,221 in 2025, according to the Canadian Real Estate Association.

“The CMHC’s c-suite deserve pink slips more than huge bonuses,” said Terrazzano. “The federal government must stop rewarding failure with taxpayer-funded bonuses.”

Since 2015, Ottawa has approved $1.5 billion in bonuses despite failing to meet most performance targets.

Please help Rebel News fight back in Campaign 2025!

Latest News

Rebel News is gearing up for a critical fight in the 2025 Canadian federal election, and we need your help to make it happen! As a fiercely independent voice, we’re committed to holding politicians accountable, exposing hidden agendas, and amplifying the issues that matter most to Canadians — without bowing to corporate or government pressure. But this battle takes resources: journalists on the ground, operating our digital billboard truck, legal defenses against censorship, and a platform to reach millions. We’re launching this crowdfund to ask our loyal fans — you, the rebels — to chip in and fuel our 2025 election campaign coverage. Every dollar brings us closer to cutting through the noise and defending freedom in Canada. Will you stand with us?

Amount
$
DONATE

Sheila Gunn Reid

Chief Reporter

Sheila Gunn Reid is the Alberta Bureau Chief for Rebel News and host of the weekly The Gunn Show with Sheila Gunn Reid. She's a mother of three, conservative activist, and the author of best-selling books including Stop Notley.

Featured Stories

COMMENTS

Be the first to comment

Please check your e-mail for a link to activate your account.