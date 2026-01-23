CNN's Richard Quest says it's time for journalists to get 'serious'

Article by Rebel News staff

Speaking with Rebel News' Ezra Levant on the streets of Davos, Switzerland, CNN International anchor Richard Quest discussed the multitude of ongoing global issues and the essential role of journalism.

Ezra asked Quest about his thoughts on this year's World Economic Forum in light of increasing international tensions.

"That's an interesting question. Much more difficult, much more challenging, much more nuanced, very very difficult this year," he said.

Quest went on: "Very difficult this year, and anybody who says that there's any simple or obvious or easier answers, is a fool or an idiot or both."

The CNN International anchor went on to discuss how journalists need to "get serious" amid escalating conflicts and political tensions.

"It's a time for us to do our jobs, it's a time for us to earn our money, it's a time for us to get serious about what's happening," he said.

Ezra also asked Quest about President Trump challenging the UK on issues like freedom of speech. "The reality is, even if it's a negotiating position, what is the destruction of trust that's taking place as a result? That's the problem," he said.

