CNN's Richard Quest says it's time for journalists to get 'serious'

CNN International anchor Richard Quest spoke with Ezra Levant on the streets of Davos about increasing global tensions during the World Economic Forum summit.

Ezra Levant
  |   January 23, 2026   |   Be the first to comment

Article by Rebel News staff

Speaking with Rebel News'  Ezra Levant on the streets of Davos, Switzerland, CNN International anchor Richard Quest discussed the multitude of ongoing global issues and the essential role of journalism.

Ezra asked Quest about his thoughts on this year's World Economic Forum in light of increasing international tensions.

"That's an interesting question. Much more difficult, much more challenging, much more nuanced, very very difficult this year," he said.

Quest went on: "Very difficult this year, and anybody who says that there's any simple or obvious or easier answers, is a fool or an idiot or both."

The CNN International anchor went on to discuss how journalists need to "get serious" amid escalating conflicts and political tensions.

"It's a time for us to do our jobs, it's a time for us to earn our money, it's a time for us to get serious about what's happening," he said.

Ezra also asked Quest about President Trump challenging the UK on issues like freedom of speech. "The reality is, even if it's a negotiating position, what is the destruction of trust that's taking place as a result? That's the problem," he said.

Follow all our coverage from Davos and support our independent journalism at www.WEFReports.com.

Help get Rebel News to Davos for the 2026 World Economic Forum

Latest News

Rebel News doesn’t have corporate sponsors or billionaire backers. Our journalism stays independent for one reason: viewers like you support it.

Right now, we’re on the ground in Davos reporting from the World Economic Forum — where the world’s most powerful people gather and where the mainstream media too often plays nice. We’re crowdfunding the basics: economy-class flights, modest lodging, meals, trains, and on-the-ground reporting costs so Ezra Levant, Avi Yemini, and our crew can put cameras and tough questions where the powerful don’t want them.

Every contribution — large or small — goes directly to WEF Reports 2026 coverage. If you want fearless, independent reporting from Davos, please donate now.

Amount
$
DONATE

Ezra Levant

Rebel Commander

Ezra Levant is the founder and owner of Rebel News and the host of The Ezra Levant ShowHe is the author of multiple best-selling books, including Ethical Oil, The Libranos, China Virus, and most recently, Trudeau's Secret Plan.

Featured Stories

COMMENTS

Be the first to comment

Please check your e-mail for a link to activate your account.