Co-lead counsel of the Emergencies Act inquiry is now an Ontario Superior Court judge

Shantona Chaudhury, the Toronto litigator who was one of two co-lead counsel to the Public Order Emergency Commission, the 2022 inquiry into Justin Trudeau’s use of the Emergencies Act against the Freedom Convoy, is now a judge of the Superior Court of Justice of Ontario. Justice Minister Sean Fraser announced the appointment on October 1, one of eight Ontario appointments that day. Chaudhury takes the Toronto seat of Justice Sandra Nishikawa, elevated to the Court of Appeal effective September 28.

Commissioner Paul Rouleau selected Chaudhury and Jeffrey Leon as co-lead commission counsel on May 26, 2022. Rouleau’s final report of February 17, 2023 concluded that “the very high threshold required for the invocation of the Act was met.”

The Federal Court of Appeal came to a different answer. In a judgment published January 16, 2026, it held the invocation “unreasonable and ultra vires” and dismissed the Attorney General’s appeals of Justice Richard Mosley’s 2024 Federal Court ruling. The federal government is seeking to appeal that decision to the Supreme Court of Canada.

The Public Inquiry into Foreign Interference under Justice Marie-Josée Hogue later made Chaudhury its lead counsel. The appointment release lists both inquiry posts on her record, along with a clerkship for Justice Ian Binnie at the Supreme Court of Canada and the founding of Pape Chaudhury LLP in 2018.

The recommendation was Sean Fraser’s. Federal judges are appointed by the Governor General on the advice of cabinet and the recommendation of the Minister of Justice. Fraser is the Liberal MP for Central Nova, first elected in 2015, and has been Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Canada since May 13, 2025. Under Trudeau he was immigration minister, then housing minister, and sat in the cabinet that invoked the Act in 2022.