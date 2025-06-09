Colorado Jews and supporters converge in solidarity after antisemitic terror attack

In 2017, Boulder, Colo., was recognized by National Geographic magazine as "America's Happiest City".

Alas, on June 8, there was little to be happy about in this city of 106,000 situated about 40 minutes northwest of Denver.

Namely, the grassroots movement known as Run For Their Lives was taking place in Boulder that Sunday. This is an ongoing event that calls for the release of the remaining hostages who are still being held by the Hamas terrorist organization in Gaza post-Oct. 7, 2023.

Shockingly, the solidarity event was firebombed in broad daylight right outside Boulder’s courthouse situated near the Pearl Street Mall.

The alleged attacker is an Egyptian-born man and non-U.S. citizen, Mohamed Sabry Soliman. He remains in custody facing more than 100 criminal charges including several counts of attempted murder.

An Egyptian national is in custody following a brutal attack on peaceful demonstrators marching in support of Israeli hostages at the outdoor Pearl Street Mall in Boulder, Colorado on Sunday.https://t.co/Ir63XjUaj5 — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) June 2, 2025

Soliman allegedly threw Molotov cocktails at participants. He also used a homemade flamethrower in a grotesque attempt to incinerate innocent civilians.

Fifteen people and one dog suffered burns. One of the victims was an elderly Holocaust survivor. Of note, Soliman shouted “free Palestine” during the attack.

It was a stomach-churning act of terrorism. And it followed on the heels of a young couple being gun-downed outside the Israeli embassy in Washington, D.C. in late May. Similar to the Soliman case, the D.C. gunman also chanted, “free Palestine.”

The question arises: is it now open season on Jews and supporters of Israel in the U.S. – and elsewhere – in 2025?

But last Sunday in Boulder, civilization took a stand against savagery.

The annual Boulder Jewish Festival was held in the exact same location as the Run For Their Lives event a week prior.

There was certainly a different vibe to this year’s festival, with the focus being on community healing.

Boulder, CO Jews stand tall following antisemitic terror attack



Residents question the safety of openly being Jewish in America today, with some feeling safer in Israel.https://t.co/AD9RCJfBXO — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) June 8, 2025

As well, there was a huge law enforcement presence around the Pearl Street Mall, including snipers who were positioned on rooftops. The message was clear for any wannabe martyrs, jihadis, and assorted other terrorists: if you’re entertaining thoughts of firebombing or any other act of violence, you will be stopped – with lethal force if need be.

We are pleased to report that instead of attendees avoiding the festival due to fear of anticipated violence via copycat terrorists, observers stated that this year’s turnout for the Boulder Jewish Festival was record-breaking.

The event ended with a few thousand people marching in solidarity, along the Pearl Street Mall, the site of the June 8 attempted massacre.

It made for a profound statement indeed: namely, that Boulder’s Jewish community and its allies will not be intimidated by haters and thugs. And that the post-Holocaust pronouncement, “never again”, is not some disposable marketing phrase.