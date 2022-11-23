Colorado LGBT club shooting suspect identifies as 'non-binary' with 'they/them' pronouns

Supplied

Public defenders representing the Colorado LGBTQ night club mass shooting suspect say that their client, Anderson Lee Aldrich, is non-binary and identifies through they/them pronouns. He also uses the non-binary honorific “Mx.” instead of “Mr.”

Aldrich, who is male, faces multiple murder and hate crime charges over the mass shooting at Club Q in Colorado Springs over the weekend. Five people were killed in the shooting.

According to local police, Aldrich was injured during the shooting but was released from local hospital and booked into jail, the Denver Post reported.

“They use they/them pronouns, and for the purposes of all formal fillings, will be addressed as Mx. Aldrich,” wrote attorneys Joseph Archambault and Michael Bowman, who added their request to several court motions.

The lawyers’ request that their client be referred to with non-binary pronouns has led to speculation on CNN and other outlets that the move may be intended to exempt Aldrich from the hate crime charges against him.

It is unclear if Aldrich has ever been referred to publicly by they/them pronouns.

On Saturday, five clubbers were killed and 18 others were wounded when a suspect identified to police as Aldrich opened fire just before midnight. He was tackled by Army veteran Richard Fierro and subdued by a transgender drag queen.

The victims have been identified as Kelly Loving, Daniel Aston, Derrick Rump, Ashley Paugh, and Raymond Green Vance.