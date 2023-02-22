Commissioner Rouleau said that using the Emergencies Act was 'appropriate,' but do the citizens agree?

E-transfer (Canada):

For more than a month, the government has held a public order emergency commission about the invocation of the Emergencies Act.

The Emergencies Act was implemented by Justin Trudeau on February 14, for dismantling a peaceful demonstration. This demonstration, also called the Freedom Convoy, emerged in January 2022.

Protestors occupied downtown Ottawa for about three weeks, asking the government to lift all mandates.

The entire time, this movement remained mostly peaceful until the police enforcement showed up on February 18, following the invocation of the Emergencies Act on February 14.

An inquiry was needed to investigate if this martial law was appropriate to use.

During this public inquiry, the commissioner did hear the testimony of 76 witnesses, hearing from 50 experts, interviewing 139 individuals and having consulted more than 85,000 documents.

Just before releasing the verdict to the public, the commission did give the opportunity to the media to read the full document of about 2,000 pages broken into six different categories.

For two hours, the media representative was locked up in a room without any communication device to review all the documents.

Finally, Mister Paul Rouleau ruled that it was justified to invoke the Emergencies Act on the peaceful demonstration. But do the citizens agree with that verdict?