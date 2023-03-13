Communications between Finance Ministry & WEF exploded after Freeland became minister
Exclusive documents reveal consistent communication between the Liberals' finance ministry and the World Economic Forum following Chrystia Freeland's appointment as finance minister.
Access to information documents obtained by Rebel News show just two letters between previous minister Bill Morneau and the World Economic Forum; however, emails, calls and WEF speaking engagements saw a marked increase under successor Chrystia Freeland.
The globalist World Economic Forum—which Trudeau, Freeland & Carney so adore says, "You'll Own Nothing. And You'll Be Happy."— Pierre Poilievre (@PierrePoilievre) July 17, 2021
Maybe that's why government is inflating home prices. pic.twitter.com/bDOe0AXxbx
Freeland sits on the Board of Trustees of the World Economic Forum (WEF), a position she was awarded in 2019 before succeeding Morneau in 2020.
As hard as it is to believe, this woman (Chrystia Freeland) is the deputy of BOTH Justin Trudeau and Klaus Schwab, at the same time. She’s deputy prime minister of Canada and a director of Schwab’s World Economic Forum. pic.twitter.com/lAXtgKSNaz— Ezra Levant 🍁🚛 (@ezralevant) February 19, 2022
The WEF, chaired by its founder Klaus Schwab, aims to influence governments worldwide to implement its vision and shape policies to comply with the organization's agenda, which includes digital IDs, carbon budgets, no animal agriculture and a reset of the world economy.
WATCH: Gov. Ron DeSantis calls out the World Economic Forum elites: "Their vision is, they run everything and everybody else is just like a serf, like a peasant."— Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) January 12, 2023
LEARN MORE: https://t.co/oCrAACjYtv pic.twitter.com/aEhKazlM6W
Records show Freeland was invited to speak on the Great Reset panel after Trudeau Liberals called the “Great Reset” a conspiracy theory:
“Forum President Borge Brende would like to invite the Deputy Prime Minister instead to speak at an upcoming session of our Great Reset dialogue series, Wednesday 7 October, from 11:00 am -12:00 pm ET, under the theme Promoting Global Cooperation and Revitalizing the Multilateral System.”
THE @EZRALEVANT SHOW:— Rebel News UK (@RebelNews_UK) June 25, 2022
Is the Great Reset really a conspiracy theory? I’ll show you 34 pages of briefing notes about it written for Trudeau
GUEST: Ann McElhinney (@AnnMcElhinney)https://t.co/33RWEWkTHf
Communications records also show Finance Ministry staffers so aggressively seeking opportunities for Freeland to participate in WEF events that they were soliciting her participation in panels she had already been invited to. Davos staff wrote:
And yes, I can assure you that Deputy Prime Minister Freeland will be invited to Davos. I'll note that she has actually already received an invitation, which I have attached.
Internal briefing notes indicate Freeland was invited to be a panellist at a January 2022 WEF event, “Implementing Stakeholder Capitalism”, alongside BlackRock CEO Larry Fink, Bank of America CEO Brian Moynihan and International Monetary Fund head Kristalina Georgieva.
Freeland appears to be on a casual first-name basis with Schwab. WEF staff wrote:
I know Klaus would really love to have her join if at all possible.
