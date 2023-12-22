Community centre has a solution re: mature males showering with teenage girls: shutdown media coverage of this perversity!

E-transfer (Canada):

[email protected] - password RebelNews if required Cheques made out to Rebel News:

Rebel News Network Ltd.

PO Box 61056 Eglinton/Dufferin RO

Toronto, ON M6E 5B2 Crypto

We recently literally returned to the scene of the crime. That would be the East Bayfield Community Centre in Barrie, Ont., the venue for the Trojan Cup swimming competition earlier this month.

This is where we witnessed Nicholas Cepeda, a.k.a., “Melody Wiseheart”, using the female changeroom to change and shower and then compete against teenage female swimmers.

The problem is that Cepeda is a 50-year-old man with his male genitalia still intact, yet he pretends to be a 13-year-old girl. This allows him to expose his genitals to real little girls. Gross.

We tried to scrum Cepeda that day; his only comment was: “Somebody protect me from these people!”

Oh, and there are plenty of people “protecting” this pervert, ranging from Swim Ontario to community centre employees and even, apparently, the police!

Indeed, the staffers at the East Bayfield Community Centre don’t believe Cepeda and his fetish is problematic; rather, independent media reporting on his perversity is the issue that needs to be tackled. In fact, going back to Dec. 1, employees ordered us to leave the facility and even called the police – even though we were doing absolutely nothing wrong.

PREMIERE: 'Trans woman' Nicholas Cepeda, 50, trains and showers with teenage girls; community centre calls cops on us instead!



Mothers of young swimmers were present in the spectators' gallery. When reporter David Menzies asked if they had concerns about a mature male showering… pic.twitter.com/Lsxil8z3ma — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) December 11, 2023

In fact, swimming’s international governing body, World Aquatics, introduced regulations earlier this year stating that male swimmers who “transitioned” after puberty cannot swim with females. Cepeda indeed “transitioned” (whatever that means) well after puberty… so why is he being accommodated? Why isn’t he swimming in an “Other” Category as per World Aquatics regulations? Baffling…

The reason we returned to Barrie is that we were tipped off that the East Bayfield Community Centre now has a prohibition on photography and filming on its premises. Apparently, this is being done to censor any coverage of Cepeda or other transvestites invading female spaces.

Yet, what is the policy when it comes to mature males showering with biological girls? Staff were tongue-tied when it came to answering this question. What gives?

We also reached out to Barrie Mayor Alex Nuttall. He said he planned to seek a “legal opinion” on the matter. (We’re still waiting for Mayor Nuttall to get back to us.)

Also of note: when we covered the swimming tournament on Dec. 1, we also called the police.

'Leave the building!' David Menzies continues Rebel News' investigation into 50-year-old biological male Nicholas Cepeda, aka Melody Wiseheart, who has been swimming and changing with 13-year-old girls.



Full report out now https://t.co/AY8uVnnJxa. pic.twitter.com/qu2CkuoWnR — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) December 19, 2023

We reached out to Barrie Police to see how their investigation was going.

Barrie Police sent an emailed response to us noting the following: “Barrie Police received a call on Friday, December 1, 2023, at 6:06 pm for a report of an unwanted person at 80 Livingstone St. E. Police were later advised that the matter had resolved itself and we did not attend. If you require anything further on this incident, please refer to our online Freedom of Information Request process.”

That response is downright cryptic. For starters, who is the “unwanted person” the police are referring to – Cepeda or reporter David Menzies?

And who advised police that the matter had “resolved itself”?

Alas, we must go through the freedom of information process to get those answers. That will take several weeks. Stay tuned…

In the meantime, the unreasonable accommodation of Nicholas Cepeda continues. And the question remains: why?