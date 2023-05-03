Concerned parents call for Education Minister to investigate school boards soliciting sexual information from children

E-transfer (Canada):

A Rebel News petition and e-mail blast campaign targeting Ontario’s Minister of Education Stephen Lecce has garnered nearly 25,000 signatures from concerned parents.

See, some Ontario school boards have gone rogue — soliciting the gender identity and sexual orientation of minors through perverse school climate and census data survey questions, often times unbeknownst to the parents and in conflict with ministerial directive.

While Minister Lecce proposes new legislation through The Better Schools and Student Outcomes Act, many are left wondering how asking minors for their gender identity and sexual orientation aligns with delivering education.

“The government is committed to delivering a world-class education system that helps prepare students for the jobs of tomorrow,” a backgrounder notice on improving accountability and transparency in Ontario schools reads.

But what does the gender identity and sexual orientation of children have to do with that?

Rebel News went to Minister Lecce’s constituency office in King City to find out, and hand deliver the successful petition.

Unfortunately the receptionist stated that Lecce was at the legislative assembly at Queen’s Park, despite the parliamentary calendar showing that the house was not meeting from May 2 to 4.

She informed Rebel News that she would ensure Minister Lecce receives the petition.