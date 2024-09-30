Conflict of Interest? B.C. NDP’s Ravi Kahlon under fire as Conservatives reveal new details

E-transfer (Canada):

Less than three weeks before B.C.'s general election, NDP incumbent Ravi Kahlon, who is seeking re-election as MLA for Delta North, has found himself at the centre of a potential conflict of interest controversy involving not one, but two of his siblings.

On May 25, Elenore Sturko, the former Surrey South MLA and Conservative Party of B.C. candidate for Surrey-Cloverdale, sounded the alarm about the potential scandal.

Sturko called on the Registrar of Lobbyists for B.C. to investigate the “apparent overlap of interests” between Mr. Kahlon, who served as B.C.'s housing minister, and his sister's government relations firm, 'Core-Firm,' whose housing development client, Renewal Development, Ravi publicly endorsed and admitted to seeking to have the government partner with.

“Governments don’t have money. That’s taxpayer money and we want to make sure that in every circumstance decisions about spending money or partnering with companies are being made without any favoritism, without any bias,” Sturko told Rebel News during an interview regarding her request for transparency.

In a statement to Glacier Media, Ravi Kahlon claimed no wrongdoing and said that the Conservative Party of B.C. was using the investigation request to "distract" from other issues relating to the election.

Since the initial claims, new information was released by the Conservative Party of B.C. in a request for B.C. NDP incumbent Premier David Eby to investigate a potential conflict of interest involving Ravi Kahlon and his brother, Sunny Kahlon, who owns Kahlon Developments. According to the CPBC, the development company is involved in a major project in the Sooke/View Royal area.

British Columbians deserve transparency and accountability from their leaders. It's disturbing to see Housing Minister Ravi Kahlon dismiss serious concerns about a potential conflict of interest involving his sister's firm and Renewal Development.

The Conservatives are now questioning whether Ravi Kahlon recused himself from discussions involving provincial permits or housing targets related to his brother's projects.

Rebel News reached out to Premier Eby and the Kahlon siblings for a statement and has yet to hear back yet at this time.