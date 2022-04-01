Connecticut school nurse suspended over 'transphobic' post asking why 11-year-olds are being prescribed puberty blockers
In the offending Facebook post, the nurse called on parents to push for an investigation of the school’s curriculum.
A Connecticut school nurse has been suspended over a supposedly “transphobic” post on Facebook in which she asked why 11-year-olds were being prescribed puberty blockers.
77-year-old Kathleen Cataford of Hartford, Connecticut, was suspended from the Richard J. Kinsella Magnet School after she posted in a mom’s Facebook group that an 11-year-old girl at the school was given puberty blockers, and noted that 12 others identified as “non-binary.”
In the offending post, the nurse called on parents to push for an investigation of the school’s curriculum, the Daily Mail reported.
“CT is a very socially liberal, gender confused state,” she wrote. “As a public school nurse, I have an [11-year-old] female student on puberty blockers and a dozen identifying as non-binary, all but two keeping this as a secret from their parents with the help of teachers, SSW [social workers] and school administration.”
“Teachers and SSW are spending 37.5 hours a week influencing our children, not necessarily teaching our children what YOU think is being taught. Children are introduced to this confusion in kindergarten by the school [social worker] who ‘teaches’ social and emotional regulation and school expectations,” she added.
“Science tells us that a child's brain continues development into early 20s, hence laws prohibiting alcohol, tobacco, vaping, and [cannabis],” she continued. “But it’s okay to inject hormones into confused prepubescent children and perform genital mutilating surgery on adolescents! How incongruent is that thinking?”
Cataford’s remarks, which are shared by a vast majority of Americans and indeed by most of the world were deemed “transphobic” earned her a suspension after a parent who took offence to her remarks reported her to the school board.
The school board responded by immediately suspending her and opening an investigation, which would preempt a firing.
“Hartford Public Schools strives to provide an inclusive environment where all students feel seen, valued, respected, and heard,” Superintendent Dr. Leslie Torres-Rodriguez said in a statement.
“We as a school district are responsible for the health, well-being, social and emotional development, and safety of ALL of the children entrusted to our care,” she added.
