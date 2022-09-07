BUY TICKETS NOW: The History Of Civil Liberties with Conrad Black and Rex Murphy

Trudeau wants you to think that freedom is an un-Canadian idea.

So does Trudeau’s bail-out media. Do you notice how they always put the phrase Freedom Convoy in scare quotes — as if we should be wary of anyone who invokes freedom?

But they’re lying to you. Canada has a history of civil liberties — in fact, there have been critical moments in our history when we have actually been more free than our friends in the U.S.

These are some of the things that will be talked about at the next civil liberties town hall meeting hosted by The Democracy Fund on Thursday, September 22. I hope you’ll be there — either in person, at the Canada Christian College in Whitby, near Toronto, or watching live online from around the world.

As you may know, Conrad Black is the Civil Liberties historian at The Democracy Fund — and of course he’s the founder of and columnist at the National Post newspaper. And Rex Murphy is one of the Post’s star columnists — where he regularly barbecues the sacred cows of the Media Party.

Conrad Black AND Rex Murphy? What a great event.

