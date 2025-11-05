Conservative floor-crosser alludes to more MPs ditching Poilievre for Carney Liberals

Nova Scotia's sole Conservative MP, Chris d’Entremont, crossed the floor to join the Liberal caucus after failing to become Commons Speaker, prompting calls for a by-election.

Last night, the Liberal Party released a statement quoting d'Entremont: “After five years of serving in Opposition the people of Acadie-Annapolis … know the moment we face today needs all of us to lead, not with complaint but with confidence in a strong future.”

Former Conservative MP Rick Perkins challenged D’Entremont to run in a byelection to gauge community opinion. “Let’s see what your community thinks.”

Robert Batherson, former Nova Scotia PC Party president, described the MP's defection as the "worst personal betrayal" in his three decades in politics, saying he could no longer trust him, Blacklock’s reported.

Completely unconvincing word salad. Completely dishonest.



Nothing has changed in the last six months other than his assessment that his own career will benefit from renouncing everything and everyone he said he believed in. https://t.co/2MN0SYr4EJ — Ezra Levant 🍁🚛 (@ezralevant) November 5, 2025

D’Entremont, now a Liberal, stated Wednesday he's not "aligned" with former leader Pierre Poilievre and implied other Conservatives might follow.

The Nova Scotia MP appeared alongside Prime Minister Mark Carney at a press conference this morning after his decision, which followed the tabling of their budget.

“I’m honoured to welcome him as the newest member of our government caucus,” said Carney. “Chris’s decision to join the government caucus at this crucial moment for our country is exceptionally valuable and important.”

The minority Liberals are two seats shy of a majority, which would secure their budget's passage without opposition support.

Carney says he admires MP Chris d'Entremont after he crossed the floor from the Conservatives to join the Liberals "at this crucial time." pic.twitter.com/LTvic5MFUu — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) November 5, 2025

Speaking to reporters, d’Entremont suggested other Conservative MPs may share his feelings. "I will let them tell their stories if that time comes."

Conservative MP Michael Barrett refused to comment on "speculation on rumours," but quoted a speech by d'Entremont criticizing Carney's spending. He stated, "Here we have, as a Member of Parliament, in Mr. d'Entremont, who said one thing and is now doing another."

On Wednesday, Carney wouldn't reveal how many Conservatives his party approached, stating, "We’ll speak to anyone ... that can support us.”

Former colleagues criticized d’Entremont, with Jamil Jivani calling him “an idiot” and John Williamson stating he had “turned his back on his voters.” In response to the criticism, D’Entremont stated: “They should look at themselves and see if they’re offering the right thing to Canadians.”

Floor-crossing Conservative challenged to face constituents in a byelxn, MP d'Entremont's defection followed failed bid for Commons speakership: "Let's see what your community thinks." https://t.co/AmRyHI8QkY #cdnpoli @CdEntremontMP @RickPerkinsCPC pic.twitter.com/VwbN7uD0uA — Blacklock's Reporter (@mindingottawa) November 5, 2025

NDP leader Don Davies earlier called floor-crossing a "betrayal," having introduced a bill in 2022, C-254, An Act To Amend The Parliament Of Canada Act, to vacate the seats of floor-crossers. He told the Commons it "unilaterally negate[s] the will of their electors" and is "a betrayal of trust of the first order."

D’Entremont, a three-term MP, Deputy Speaker, and vice-chair of the Commons fisheries committee, withdrew his candidacy for Speaker on May 26, denying bitterness over withheld party support.

When asked if he was promised a minister portfolio, the MP simply said “no.”

Davies asserted that only voters have the right to choose their party representation in the House of Commons, reflecting the fundamental democratic right of Canadians. Bill C-254 expired in the previous Parliament.