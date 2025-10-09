Conservative MP grills Public Safety Minister over Rebel report on Antifa cell in defence department

Concerns over an exclusive Rebel News report revealing a potential cell of far-left radicals operating within the Department of National Defence were raised during Thursday's security committee meeting in the House of Commons.

“There have been allegations made that there is an Antifa member who threw smoke bombs into a church service in Montreal this past summer,” said Conservative MP Dane Lloyd, recalling an incident from July involving American pastor and musician Sean Feucht.

“The allegations are that they're a government employee that worked at a military base outside of Montreal. Are you aware of these allegations?” Lloyd asked Public Safety Minister Gary Anandasangaree.

“Allegations such as that are investigated by the police with jurisdiction,” replied Anandasangaree.

“Are you at all concerned about potentially a government employee being a member of an organization like Antifa and committing a crime like throwing smoke bombs in a church service,” countered the Conservative.

“I'm concerned about every incident of hate, including at churches,” answered the Liberal cabinet minister.

On Sept. 30, Rebel News' Alexa Lavoie reported how Antifa extremists could potentially be operating within the Department of National Defence after uncovering the alleged suspect in the summer smoke bombing of Sean Feucht's worship service.

Lavoie confronted the suspect, Gabriel Lepage, asking him questions about the incident. According to tips submitted to Rebel News, Lepage's colleagues within the defence department were aware of videos circulating online showing the smoke bomb attack at Montreal's Ministerios Restauración church.

After questioning Lepage, other individuals then showed up — with one assaulting Lavoie, knocking her camera to the ground.

Pastor Bernaby Quevedo, who leads the church with his father, identified the suspect immediately. In addition to receiving a fine for hosting Feucht's service, the church also sustained damage to its air conditioning unit.

Sean Feucht, an outspoken supporter of President Donald Trump and former Republican congressional candidate, faced a wave of cancellations during his Christian worship tour across Canada.

“This show runs counter to the values of inclusion, solidarity, and respect that are championed in Montreal. Freedom of expression is one of our fundamental values, but hateful and discriminatory speech is not acceptable in Montreal,” said a spokesperson for Mayor Valérie Plante at the time.

After venues, including government operated sites, cancelled his scheduled dates, Ministerios Restauración offered to host the American's service.

While Canada has not listed Antifa as a terrorist organization, President Trump on Wednesday announced his administration would classify the group as a foreign terror entity following a White House summit featuring independent journalists, including former Rebel News reporter Katie Daviscourt, who had been violently attacked by the far-left group.