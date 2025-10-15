Conservative MP Jamil Jivani kicks off his 'Restore the North' campus tour at the University of Guelph

Conservative MP Jamil Jivani kicked off his Restore the North campus tour at the University of Guelph last Tuesday. Of note, Jivani’s campus tour has been compared to the late Charlie Kirk’s Prove Me Wrong tour. Also of note: last Tuesday was Kirk’s birthday (he would’ve turned 32 had he not been assassinated last month.)

Jivani, the MP for Bowmanville—Oshawa North, says the tour is all about “the future of this country and how to restore the promise of Canada.”

Certainly, after 10 years of Liberal misrule, there’s so much to restore in our dominion. Virtually every benchmark is soaring in the wrong direction these days under the Liberals: crime, unemployment, the cost of living, homelessness, and the use of food banks.

Factor in unsustainable immigration and a reluctance to exploit Canada’s vast mineral wealth and it’s little wonder the standard of life for so many Canadians has plunged this past decade.

Even more ominous is that there are indicators the worst is yet to come. We speak of a Privy Council report that was released in April that painted Canada in 2040 as a dystopian state in which the rich have either fled or live in gated communities while everyone else is reduced to illegally hunt, fish, and forage just for the bare necessities.

Jivani was joined in Guelph by fellow Conservative MPs Dr. Matt Strauss (Kitchener South—Hespeler) and Ned Kuruc (Hamilton East—Stoney Creek). Notably, there was also a special focus on the crisis that so many young men are facing today. This is especially acute on woke campuses in which toxic ideology pinpoints young men, especially white men, as the source of society’s problems. Such a mindset is both false and despicable and is the direct result of the Marxists (and increasingly, the Islamists) who are setting the agenda on so many campuses these days.

Speaking of which, the good news was that the Restore the North event at the University of Guelph did not have to put up with any of the usual suspects protesting the event. Most of the event was handed over to members of the young audience to query the trio of Conservative MPs — and the questions were superb.

And while it can be tough being a conservative on campus these days, Jivani offered an anecdote of a close friend who came out of the closet as gay. Jamil asked the man what his friends thought about him coming out, and the reply was: “The ones who matter don’t mind and the ones that mind don’t matter.”

Indeed, there seems to be a growing buzz on campus that being conservative is downright cool. In fact, it seems that being openly conservative at a post-secondary institution makes that student a member of the counterculture (much like the hippies on campus back in the ’60s and early ’70s.)

Let’s collectively hope the backlash to woke toxic ideology continues…