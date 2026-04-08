Conservative MP Marilyn Gladu betrays voters in another floor-crossing to the Carney Liberals

Just months after demanding by-elections for defectors, Gladu proudly joins the “new Liberal Government.”

Tamara Ugolini
  |   April 08, 2026   |   News Analysis   |   Be the first to comment

 

source: CPAC

Yet another Conservative MP has stabbed her own voters in the back, and this time the hypocrisy is on full, embarrassing display.

Marilyn Gladu, the MP for Sarnia—Lambton—Bkejwanong, took to social media today to proudly declare she is “the newest member of our new Liberal Government” under Mark Carney.

She claims she “heard clearly from constituents” before deciding to defect… yes, the very same constituents, who voted her in as a Conservative MP.

Thankfully, the internet is forever.

In January, a mere four months ago, Gladu was singing a very different tune.

Responding to Liberal lobbying efforts targeting another colleague, she wrote: “Thank you for being true to the voters who elected you.”

She went further, openly supporting automatic by-elections for any MP who crosses the floor, yet today there’s radio silence from the newest Liberal.

Even more damning is her former colleague Dean Allison reminding everyone of Gladu’s February 2022 public support for the Freedom Convoy’s crowdfunding campaign — the exact campaign the Trudeau Liberals later seized bank accounts over while invoking the Emergencies Act, the closest thing Canada has ever seen to martial law.

She also repeatedly called out the same Liberals for their medical apartheid and segregationist COVID-19 vaccine travel mandates.

What exactly do the Liberals think of Marilyn Gladu’s past positions on freedom, mandates, and the truckers they treated like criminals?

This breathtaking flip-flop spits in the face of every voter who trusted Gladu to represent conservative values, and now, it puts the Liberals just one seat away from a slim majority.

Thanks to Gladu, the Liberals sit at 171 seats in the 343-seat House of Commons, whereas they need 172 for a bare-bones majority.

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Tamara Ugolini

Senior Editor

Tamara Ugolini is an informed choice advocate turned journalist whose journey into motherhood sparked her passion for parental rights and the importance of true informed consent. She critically examines the shortcomings of "Big Policy" and its impact on individuals, while challenging mainstream narratives to empower others in their decision-making.

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