Conservative MP Marilyn Gladu betrays voters in another floor-crossing to the Carney Liberals

Yet another Conservative MP has stabbed her own voters in the back, and this time the hypocrisy is on full, embarrassing display.

Marilyn Gladu, the MP for Sarnia—Lambton—Bkejwanong, took to social media today to proudly declare she is “the newest member of our new Liberal Government” under Mark Carney.

Proud to be the newest member of our new Liberal Government. pic.twitter.com/BasWlMG8TI — Marilyn Gladu (@MarilynGladuSL) April 8, 2026

She claims she “heard clearly from constituents” before deciding to defect… yes, the very same constituents, who voted her in as a Conservative MP.

Thankfully, the internet is forever.

In January, a mere four months ago, Gladu was singing a very different tune.

Responding to Liberal lobbying efforts targeting another colleague, she wrote: “Thank you for being true to the voters who elected you.”

Marilyn Gladu



January, 2026: Thank you for being true to the voters who elected you.



April, 2026: crosses the floor to the Liberal Party.



WTAF‼️ pic.twitter.com/Rl6PbTgybf — Kirk Lubimov (@KirkLubimov) April 8, 2026

She went further, openly supporting automatic by-elections for any MP who crosses the floor, yet today there’s radio silence from the newest Liberal.

Gladu on January 11, 2026,



“Really, the whole point of being an MP is to represent your constituents. So if they’re voting you in under one platform –for you to switch for whatever reasons, just seems to me to not be representing what you’re supposed to be there to represent.… pic.twitter.com/wMwi4lnkF2 — Dean Allison (@DeanAllisonMP) April 8, 2026

Even more damning is her former colleague Dean Allison reminding everyone of Gladu’s February 2022 public support for the Freedom Convoy’s crowdfunding campaign — the exact campaign the Trudeau Liberals later seized bank accounts over while invoking the Emergencies Act, the closest thing Canada has ever seen to martial law.

I wonder what Gladu’s new party thinks of her views on this … 😳 pic.twitter.com/gSpLOV3f5T — Dean Allison (@DeanAllisonMP) April 8, 2026

She also repeatedly called out the same Liberals for their medical apartheid and segregationist COVID-19 vaccine travel mandates.

Hampered by you and your vindictive mandates ! https://t.co/ETPPJgohq8 — Marilyn Gladu (@MarilynGladuSL) May 30, 2022

What exactly do the Liberals think of Marilyn Gladu’s past positions on freedom, mandates, and the truckers they treated like criminals?

This breathtaking flip-flop spits in the face of every voter who trusted Gladu to represent conservative values, and now, it puts the Liberals just one seat away from a slim majority.

Thanks to Gladu, the Liberals sit at 171 seats in the 343-seat House of Commons, whereas they need 172 for a bare-bones majority.

Click here to read Ezra's byelection battle plan and support ForCanada!