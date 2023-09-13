Conservative MP Michael Chong tells Congress it's time to end Canada's importation of Chinese slave goods

Chong, twice the target of a Chinese intimidation campaign being operated out of the Toronto consulate, sponsored a 2021 House of Commons motion denouncing human rights abuses in China.

Conservative MP Michael Chong tells Congress it's time to end Canada's importation of Chinese slave goods
The Canadian Press / Spencer Colby
“We are part of a North American free trade zone,” said Chong. “We can’t be the place where these products have a back door to come in."

"That is another example where I think we could work much more closely with a democracy like the United States to learn how to implement these sorts of bans," the MP for Wellington-Halton Hills told the Congressional Executive Commission on China.

Republican Congressman Ryan Zinke questioned the greenwashing of Chinese-made goods during Chong's testimony.

“A concern when you talk about green technologies is electric vehicles...It sounds so nice. I’m all for ‘cleaner is better’ etcetera, but I’m concerned about the supply chain.”
“When you look at what is required for a battery, well, lithium, cobalt,” said Zinke. “Who controls the mining of lithium, cobalt and those other materials? And then the chips. Who is making the chips that run it? And the production? And it goes on and on.”
“It seems like we’re pushing an agenda without looking at the engine behind it and the engine seems to be Chinese. Do you share that same concern?”
“Yes I share that same concern,” replied Chong.

