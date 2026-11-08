Conservative MP Michelle Rempel Garner criticizes immigration numbers as Canada faces questions over housing capacity

The Carney government is promising billions to address homelessness while maintaining immigration targets that raise questions about Canada's ability to house a growing population.

Tamara Lich and Drea Humphrey examine the government's $11.2-billion commitment over four years for housing, mental health and addiction supports. The funding includes $3.6 billion for supportive and transitional housing and $2 billion for mental health and addiction facilities.

The question is: how does Ottawa expect to reduce homelessness while continuing to bring in hundreds of thousands of newcomers without the housing infrastructure to accommodate them?

They also examine Conservative MP Michelle Rempel Garner's criticism of the government's presentation of immigration figures. Despite headlines suggesting lower numbers, Rempel Garner says immigration levels remain historically high.

This tracks along with the government's plans to grant permanent residency to 200,000 temporary residents, on top of their annual target of 380,000 permanent residents.

The segment also looks at Ottawa's decision to make a rural immigration pilot permanent, despite government analysis projecting $60.8 million in costs against $50.3 million in benefits over 10 years.

Canadians and future generations will bear the cost of continued spending and population growth if this doesn't get under control soon.