Conservative MP slams Parks Canada for revoking Sean Feucht event permit, demands apology from Minister Guilbeault

Conservative MP Marilyn Gladu is calling out Parks Canada and Minister of Canadian Identity and Culture Steven Guilbeault for what she describes as a “violation of our cherished freedoms” after a permit was revoked for Christian musician and worship leader Sean Feucht’s recent event.

In a letter sent Thursday, Gladu condemned the last-minute cancellation of the federally regulated park venue, arguing that the revocation was not about “preserving inclusion,” as officials claimed, but rather about excluding Feucht and the Canadians who wished to gather and worship with him.

“Every year, millions of our fellow citizens — of many faiths and of none — pay taxes to support Parks Canada,” Gladu, the MP for Sarnia—Lambton, wrote. “Regardless of whether you agree or disagree with Mr. Feucht’s views, the Charter guarantees freedom of expression in this country.”

The letter goes on to note that not only was the event permit rescinded, but Feucht incurred additional costs in securing an alternative venue on short notice.

The decision by Parks Canada sparked widespread criticism from religious freedom advocates and event supporters, owing to political censorship rooted in the performer’s Christian and conservative views.

Gladu, who serves as the Conservative Shadow Minister for Civil Liberties, is now demanding an apology — not just to Feucht, but to “all Canadians” who value freedom of speech and religion.

“I am asking that you apologize to Mr. Feucht and all Canadians for this violation of our cherished freedoms and ensure this does not happen again in any federal venue,” the letter concludes.