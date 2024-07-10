Conservative MPs condemn ‘woke activists’ for deleting John A. Macdonald Heritage Minute

The Canadian Press / Adrian Wyld

The Official Opposition is fighting against ‘woke censors’ at Historica Canada for deleting a Heritage Minute of Sir John A. Macdonald.

“After nine years of Trudeau, woke censors and activists are trying to erase our history and tell Canadians they should not be proud of our great country,” said Rachael Thomas, the Conservative Party’s heritage critic.

“Sir John A. Macdonald is one of the founders of our nation and our very first prime minister. His vision and leadership played a critical role in establishing our constitution on the principles of peace, order, and good government,” she notes.

“These irrefutable facts cannot be erased.”

Historica Canada intentionally took down Macdonald’s Heritage Minute on YouTube over his “controversial” legacy, citing the detention of Indigenous peoples on reserves and his role in creating residential schools.

A ‘Heritage Minute’ of former Prime Minister Sir John A. Macdonald was intentionally taken down by unspecified ‘educators’ under the guise of promoting reconciliation.



MORE: https://t.co/XgibVBpgBe pic.twitter.com/SK33iIlmc1 — Rebel News Canada (@RebelNews_CA) July 5, 2024

The 60-second clip provided an apparently sympathetic portrayal of Macdonald, a founding father of Confederation. It remains available on Facebook.

The Heritage Minute highlighted Macdonald's dream for Confederation, where he envisioned a nation “to the east” stretching “across the Prairies, to the Rockies and beyond.”

“A new country made one by a railway from sea to sea,” said the actor portraying Macdonald in the Heritage Minute.

Historica Canada did not address the criticism in a comment provided to True North. Instead, they pledged to “educate Canadians on the history of this country, including both its achievements and failings.”

“The Minute is on hiatus from distribution—not permanently withdrawn—while we discuss ways to address that,” a spokesperson said.

Sir John A Macdonald’s “prime ministership left deep harms . . . “still felt over 150 years later” — Parks Canada Superintendant Jarred Pincher. Under ⁦@JustinTrudeau⁩ Canada’s first PM has been rewritten into being a villain rather than a statesman who helped build country pic.twitter.com/xSZYFJ0If5 — Joe Warmington (@joe_warmington) May 19, 2024

Educators have expressed a burning desire to review his legacy and how it is taught in schools in order to offer “a more complete treatment.”

Chantal Gagnon, Historica Canada’s director of branding and digital media, said: “The more intense discussions and subsequent controversies regarding Macdonald’s treatment of Indigenous peoples had not yet taken place.”

Just when you thought the Sir John A. Macdonald statue fiasco at Toronto’s Queen’s Park could not get any worse — it gets worse!



The government has been 'thinking' about what to do with the statue of the first prime minister for four years now.



REPORT: https://t.co/uczdrRLVTx pic.twitter.com/eWN8bc4Oua — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) May 14, 2024

MP Thomas claimed that Canada’s embracement of “woke culture” would not continue if voters elect a Conservative government in the next election.

“Instead of Trudeau’s woke culture that is attempting to tear down our country, common sense Conservatives will restore the Canada we know and love and celebrate the proud country we call home,” she said.

Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre condemned Ottawa’s “weird, woke ideology” in a speech to supporters this weekend.

It “destroys our education, dishonours our history, and divides our people,” he said.